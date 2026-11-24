The High Court has rejected an urgent application seeking to strip Chief Mangwende, Taaziwa Morgan Gatsi, of his traditional regalia, shut down his office and stop his salary and allowances, despite an earlier judgment setting aside the decision approving his appointment.

Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa ruled that although applicant Sydney Mangwende had acted promptly after obtaining the latest judgment, he had failed to demonstrate that Gatsi's continued occupation of the chieftaincy posed an immediate threat that could not be addressed through ordinary court procedures.

The ruling leaves the substantive dispute over implementation of the earlier court orders unresolved, with the judge making it clear that the latest decision was strictly about urgency and not the merits of the relief being sought.

Mangwende had approached the court seeking to have Gatsi stripped of his chiefs' regalia and official materials, the Chief's Office at Murewa Rural District Council locked, and his salary and allowances terminated with effect from September 28, 2026.

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He also wanted the authorities compelled to comply with previous court orders which had challenged Gatsi's appointment as substantive Chief Mangwende.

The dispute dates back to March 7, 2024, when the High Court, in a consent order granted by Justice Musithu, set aside the decision appointing Gatsi as substantive Chief Mangwende and directed the relevant authorities to take steps to resolve the chieftaincy dispute in accordance with the Constitution.

However, Mangwende alleged that Gatsi continued performing the duties of chief and enjoying the financial and traditional privileges attached to the office despite the order.

The applicant subsequently pursued further litigation, culminating in another High Court judgment in September this year which again set aside the decision approving Gatsi's appointment and reaffirmed that the parties were bound by the 2024 consent order.

But his latest attempt to secure immediate enforcement measures hit a legal brick wall after the Minister of Local Government, the District Development Co-ordinator for Murewa and Gatsi challenged the urgency of the application.

In a pointed assessment of the case, Justice Munangati-Manongwa said the applicant had failed to establish why the dispute could not follow the ordinary judicial process.

"Having a judgment in one's favour does not make every later application to implement it urgent," the judge ruled.

She acknowledged that Mangwende had moved swiftly after receiving the written judgment, filing his application within days, but said prompt filing alone could not establish urgency.

"The Court must still be satisfied that the matter cannot wait for the ordinary course of justice without the applicant suffering prejudice that could not adequately be remedied later," she said.

The judge noted that the applicant's central complaint -- Gatsi's continued occupation of the chieftaincy and enjoyment of its privileges -- had existed since 2024 and had already been the subject of several court battles.

She said the applicant had failed to identify any new development following the September judgment that made immediate judicial intervention indispensable.

"The allegation that the fourth respondent is still in office largely repeats the grievance the applicant has pursued since 2024," Justice Munangati-Manongwa said.

She further dismissed the argument that Gatsi's continued receipt of salary and allowances amounted to irreparable prejudice, saying the applicant had not demonstrated why the alleged financial loss could not be addressed through subsequent legal proceedings.

"The continued receipt of salary and allowances does not, on these facts, show that the legal interests the applicant relies on will be lost beyond recovery if the dispute takes the ordinary course," she ruled.

The court also found that the applicant had not sufficiently explained why Gatsi's regalia had to be removed and the Chief's Office locked before the authorities were given an opportunity to comply with the latest judgment.

The judge pointed out that the September judgment had expressly directed that the periods for compliance with the earlier consent order would begin running from the date of that judgment.

This meant that when Mangwende prepared his latest application on September 30, only two days after the compliance periods had started, the authorities had barely begun the time allowed to implement the court's directives.

"The papers do not adequately explain why these must be ordered before the respondents have had the chance to comply within the time periods the judgment itself contemplates," she said.

Mangwende had also argued that Gatsi was continuing to sit and hear cases as chief, rendering his decisions nullities following the setting aside of his appointment.

However, the judge noted that this allegation had not been included in his founding affidavit and, in any event, the decisions concerned parties appearing before the chief rather than the applicant himself.

Justice Munangati-Manongwa nevertheless acknowledged the seriousness of the applicant's concerns and the importance of enforcing court orders.

"This Court does not minimise the importance of compliance with court orders," she said.

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She also accepted that Mangwende had experienced difficulties obtaining the written judgment following its hearing on April 1, 2026, noting that he had written several letters seeking its release and had previously attempted to approach the court urgently.

His earlier urgent application was struck off the roll on September 4 because the judgment he relied on had not yet been reduced to writing.

The judge said the subsequent release of the written judgment corrected that procedural deficiency but did not automatically make the fresh application urgent.

"Attaching the written judgment cures the defect identified in the earlier proceedings. It does not follow that the present application meets the independent requirements of urgency," she ruled.

She added that if Mangwende believed the authorities had failed to comply with the latest judgment, he remained free to approach the court through an appropriate procedure supported by evidence.

The application was removed from the urgent roll after the objections by the Minister, the District Development Co-ordinator and Gatsi succeeded. No order for costs was made.

The ruling does not overturn the earlier judgments setting aside the decision approving Gatsi's appointment. Rather, it leaves the parties to pursue compliance and any enforcement dispute through the appropriate court procedures.