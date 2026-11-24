OVER 100 employees have filed complaints which are still at arbitral level as a nasty legal fight brews against Bhola Supermarkets over employment contracts breaches.

Records of the proceedings seen by NewZimbabwe.com confirm that the employees were originally enlisted by the Sai Mart Retail Group before being finally sold to Glidwell Trading Pvt Ltd t/a Bola Supermarkets/Hardware.

Through their representatives of the Commercial Workers Union of Zimbabwe (CWUZ) the workers are criticising the employer for altering and in some instances terminating their contracts of employment following the purchase of the business and its entire employees.

Some workers are reportedly being offered new contracts of employment, effectively forfeiting the due gratuity payments for the period covered under Sai Mart.

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The workers allege that Bola Supermarkets is reneging the obligation to pay their gratuity for a period which covers their tenure at Sai Mart despite a clear clause in the agreement of sale which states that all such obligations will be ceded to the purchaser.

"The agreement of sale ceded all the obligations to Glidwell in terms of Section 16 of the Labor Act which expressly states that when a business or part of it transfers ownership or control (such as through a sale, merger, lease, or restructuring), employees' contracts automatically transfer to the new employer with no break in service or loss of accrued seniority. Employee consent is generally not required for the transfer itself," the workers said in submissions to the Arbitrator.

Currently, there are three groups challenging the breach of employment contracts with the first one being Rubberstone Mukwenya & 56 Others vs Bola Supermarkets, A Tembo & 60 Others vs Bola who have since applied for a joinder to the above case.

In the third case currently before the Arbitrator Josphat Matanda & 28 others Vs Bola Supermarket are challenging the unlawful termination of employment contracts after allegedly refusing to take them on board despite a clear clause in the Agreement Of Sale to that effect.