Police have arrested a 44-year-old man accused of killing his mother, bringing an end to a manhunt launched by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently.

ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Bob Nobert Luwaca.

"Reference is made to the ZRP appeal for information on the whereabouts of a murder suspect, Bob Nobert Luwaca (44), who was being sought in connection with a murder case involving the killing of his mother in Chitungwiza. ZRP confirms the arrest of Bob Nobert Luwaca. He will appear before the courts in due course," Nyathi said in a statement.

Luwaca had been on the run after police named him as the prime suspect in his mother's murder.

He is expected to appear before the Chitungwiza Magistrates' Court once police complete their docket. He will be facing a charge of murder, which is a serious offence under Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.