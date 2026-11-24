Samson Olasupo and Joseph Atule stole the spotlight with sensational hat-tricks on Sunday, powering Rivers United and Barau FC to emphatic routs in Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 14 matches.

Olasupo, a former Sunshine Stars attacker, came alive with a ruthless second-half treble to spearhead Rivers United's 6-0 demolition of Niger Tornadoes in Port Harcourt. Before Olasupo's hat-trick, Sam Bassey, Temple Thankgod, and Shola Oladunjoye each scored in the first half to put Rivers United firmly in charge.

In Kano, Man of the Match Atule--a former Katsina United and Enyimba forward--netted three goals and added an assist to inspire Barau FC's 5-0 thrashing of Inter Lagos.

Atule opened the scoring before Ibrahim Ayoola doubled the lead to send the hosts into halftime 2-0 ahead. After the break, Inter Lagos conceded three more times, with Atule completing his hat-trick after Adamu Hussien scored the fourth for the "Maliya boys," lifting Barau FC to third on the table.

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At Lafia Township Stadium, Nasarawa United defeated Warri Wolves 2-0 to preserve their unbeaten home record. Kelechi Ogbodo gave the "Solid Miners" the lead in the 25th minute, nodding home a corner kick from JoeFrank Joseph.

Joseph then sealed the win in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot following a handball by a Warri Wolves player in the box. The result moved Nasarawa United up to fourth on the table as they push for continental qualification next season.

Elsewhere, defending champions Enugu Rangers earned a composed 2-0 win over 3SC in Awka to stay top of the standings, while Kun Khalifat claimed a vital 2-0 victory against Katsina United in their bid to climb out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the Abia derby ended in a 0-0 stalemate as Abia Warriors and Enyimba played out a draw that left both sides deep in relegation trouble.