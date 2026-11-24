President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has said the organisation is making significant progress towards its target of providing $1m annually to each member association.

Motsepe disclosed that CAF had already increased its financial support to member associations from $200,000 to $700,000, even before additional revenue expected from its commercial partnerships.

He spoke during a press briefing at the conclusion of the 48th Ordinary General Assembly of CAF at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Saturday.

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The CAF president said the additional resources would strengthen the capacity of national football associations to develop the game and improve their operations.

"Our million-dollar objective is progressing very well. We have already increased the amount we are paying from $200,000 to $700,000, even before the additional funding expected from our commercial arrangements comes in," he said.

Motsepe attributed much of the progress to CAF's efforts to attract commercial partners, adding that the organisation's IMG partners were also involved in the process.

He said the funding initiative was part of broader investments already made by CAF in competitions, prize money and support for its member associations.

According to him, CAF has spent $400m on competitions and prize money, alongside $210m on subventions.

The CAF president also stressed the importance of increasing the financial resources available to national associations, including funding from FIFA.

He said the future of African football looked promising, adding that stronger financial support would help the continent achieve its ambitions.