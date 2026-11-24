The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced a two-year ban for students in Junior High School (JHS) 1 and 2 who attempt to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) ahead of their scheduled year.

The minister said the directive takes immediate effect and is aimed at preventing students from advancing to JHS 3 before completing the required period of basic education.

Speaking during National Education Week, Mr Iddrisu directed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that all regional directors and headteachers are informed about the new directive and enforce it.

Mr Iddrisu explained that the decision was necessary to instil discipline in the education system and allow authorities to plan effectively for the number of candidates expected to complete basic education and sit for the BECE each year.

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According to him, the practice of allowing some pupils to skip academic levels to write the examination earlier creates difficulties for education authorities in determining the actual number of students expected to graduate from basic school annually.

He expressed concern about parents who encourage their children to move ahead of their classmates and write the examination before the appropriate time.

The minister argued that such a practice undermines fairness and equal opportunities among pupils, stressing that children should follow the approved academic progression rather than being pushed to complete their education ahead of others.

"Some parents want to force their children to go ahead of others. That is not equity," he stated.