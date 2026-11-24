Ghana forward Mohammed Mubarik has been crowned the top scorer at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

The prolific attacker finished the tournament with an impressive seven goals, winning the prestigious Golden Boot award for his outstanding goalscoring exploits and immense contribution to Ghana's World Cup-winning campaign.

Mubarik was instrumental in the Black Challenge's remarkable journey to the summit of world amputee football, consistently delivering in front of goal as Ghana overcame several formidable opponents on their way to the final.

The Black Challenge were crowned world champions after defeating Morocco in the final, with captain Richard Opentil scoring the decisive goal to secure a landmark victory.

The triumph makes Ghana only the second African nation to lift the prestigious trophy.