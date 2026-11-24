Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has accompanied the Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on a courtesy visit to the President of Nigeria's Senate, H.E. Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The visit, described as a powerful demonstration of Ghana-Nigeria solidarity and shared democratic values, reaffirmed the historic bonds between the two countries and the importance of sustained parliamentary diplomacy.

Speaker Bagbin, who is also Chairman of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), and Senator Akpabio discussed ways of strengthening democratic governance, deepening bilateral relations, and expanding economic cooperation.

Both leaders underscored the responsibility of political institutions to protect democracy, restore public confidence in governance, and promote peaceful political processes across West Africa.