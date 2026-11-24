The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has returned to Ghana after a successful official visit to Abuja, Nigeria.

He was seen off at the airport by Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, and the Secretary General of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), Amb. 'Dapo Oyewole.

Speaker Bagbin was in Abuja as Special Guest of Honour at the 2026 World Public Relations Forum, held from 16 to 20 November. He delivered an address on the theme "Responsible Communication, Democracy and the Future of African Governance."

In his address, he urged African parliaments to go beyond merely announcing decisions, and to create platforms that allow citizens to shape governance and policy.

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On the sidelines of the Forum, Speaker Bagbin, who is also Chairman of CoSPAL, met his Nigerian counterpart, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. They discussed preparations for the upcoming 4th meeting of CoSPAL in Monrovia, Liberia.

The Speaker of Liberia's House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Richard Nagbe Koon, and Amb. Oyewole also participated in the meeting.

Speaker Bagbin also held a meeting with the President of the Senate of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio.

As part of his visit, he held a mentorship session with mentees of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), a CoSPAL programme that prepares young people for leadership and public service.

He also met with members of the Ghanaian community in Abuja before his departure.