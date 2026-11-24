Ghana's Black Challenge have etched their names into football history after being crowned champions of the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup.

The Black Challenge secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco in Sunday's final in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, to deliver the country's first-ever world title in amputee football.

Captain Richard Opentil emerged as Ghana's national hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 32nd minute to secure the historic triumph.

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In a fiercely contested encounter between two of Africa's finest sides, the Black Challenge showed remarkable determination, resilience and defensive discipline to protect their slender advantage and hold off Morocco until the final whistle.

The final was a rematch of the 2024 African Amputee Cup of Nations final and the 2023 African Para Games final.

Ghana's triumph is a landmark achievement, making the Black Challenge only the second African nation to win the prestigious competition after Angola, who lifted the trophy in 2018.

The team's success was further highlighted by the outstanding individual performance of forward Mohammed Mubarik, who claimed the tournament's Golden Boot after finishing as the competition's leading scorer with seven goals.

Road To Glory

The Black Challenge's journey to the championship was built on a series of impressive performances against formidable opposition.

Ghana began their knockout campaign with a 3-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16, before overcoming Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals to book their place in the last four.

Their toughest test came against defending champions Türkiye in the semi-finals. After a tense encounter ended 1-1 following extra time, Ghana displayed nerves of steel to prevail 4-3 on penalties and secure their place in the final.

They carried that momentum into Sunday's showdown against Morocco, where Opentil's first-half strike proved decisive in delivering the ultimate prize.