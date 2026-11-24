Archival records are vital to documenting the history of Ghana's diplomatic relations with the United States and preserving the experiences that have shaped the partnership between the two countries, Matthew Asada, Acting Public Affairs Officer at the Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy in Accra, has said.

He said access to historical documents, photographs and other records enabled researchers to uncover forgotten stories, establish facts and understand how relationships between nations and their people had evolved over time.

Mr Asada was speaking at a programme in Accra yesterday, held on the theme, US Ghana@70: "Historical Ties and Shared Values between the United States and Ghana Through the Lens of Archival Records," as part of activities leading up to the commemoration of 70 years of official diplomatic relations and partnership between Ghana and the United States.

Mr Asada highlighted the importance of archives by recounting how his 16 year old grandfather wrote eight letters to the US Attorney General to secure the release of his father, who was detained during World War II.

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The letters, he explained, helped secure his great grandfather's release, although the family had not known the full story during his grandmother's lifetime.

Mr Asada said seeing and holding the original letters with his father and sister had brought the family's history to life and demonstrated how archival records could reveal events that might otherwise remain unknown.

He urged Ghanaians to explore archival records, including photographs, press statements and social media publications, to deepen their understanding of Ghana US relations, particularly during the presidency of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

In a presentation, Head of the Records Management Division of the Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD), Josiah Gyimah, examined Ghana US relations through archival records, drawing attention to the historical experiences of people and communities alongside formal diplomatic engagements.

He cited Jamestown in Ghana and Jamestown in Virginia in the United States as examples of places that shared a name but had no direct historical connection, using them to reflect on the wider history of the Atlantic world and the connections between African and American communities.

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Mr Gyimah also discussed the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring consequences, emphasising the importance of preserving records that documented the experiences of Africans forcibly taken from their homes and the resilience of their descendants.

He said archival materials also provided evidence of the development of relations following Ghana's independence, including exchanges in diplomacy, education, culture, religion and sports.

According to him, archives helped researchers recover overlooked voices and establish historical facts, allowing the past to be examined through documentary evidence rather than assumptions.

Mr Gyimah disclosed that PRAAD was restoring and digitising historical records, including newspapers dating back to the 1800s, to preserve them, prevent further deterioration and improve public access for research.

He highlighted the need for families, schools and other institutions to preserve records of significant events so that the experiences of individuals and communities could form part of the historical record for future generations.