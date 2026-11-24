The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has congratulated Ghana's national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, on winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

In a press statement dated November 23, 2026, the Ministry said the victory marked the first time Ghana had won the world title in amputee football.

It congratulated the players, technical team and officials for their achievement, describing it as a moment of pride for the country.

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The Ministry noted that the Black Challenge had previously won the African championship in 2021 and 2024 before going on to conquer the world.

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It said the team's success would inspire young Ghanaians, particularly persons with disabilities, to pursue their dreams of representing the country in sports.

The Ministry further called for more opportunities for young people to participate in sports and represent Ghana at international competitions.

It expressed gratitude to Gold Fields Ghana Limited, the CEO of the EEzzy Group Foundation, the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, corporate partners and Ghanaians who supported the team throughout the competition.

"The trophy you bring home belongs to a grateful nation. The honour of winning it will always be yours," the Ministry stated.

It concluded by congratulating the team, saying Ghana was proud of its new world champions.

By: Jacob Aggrey