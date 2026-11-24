The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reinstated Senegal as the official winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following a review of an appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation. The CAS verdict sets aside a previous decision by the CAF Appeal Board to strip Senegal of the trophy after an appeal from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

In its initial appeal, Morocco argued that the Senegalese side forfeited the January 18, 2026 AFCON final by walking off the pitch in protest of a late penalty.

In response, the Senegalese federation argued that the referee's decision to resume the match in the 109th minute and allow it to conclude with a "sporting result" could not be overturned.

In its ruling, CAS stated: "After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the referee's decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority. By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met - both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume."

In the final on January 18 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Pape Gueye scored in extra time to give Senegal a 1-0 victory and their second Africa Cup of Nations title.