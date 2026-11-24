Roza Fatch Mbilizi calls for a shift from raw commodity exports to agro-industrial development, placing agriculture at the heart of Malawi’s economic transformation.

LILONGWE, Malawi, November 24, 2026 – Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture, Roza Fatch Mbilizi, has called for a fundamental transformation of the country’s agricultural sector, positioning it as a catalyst for industrialisation, export competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.

Presiding over the Malawi Investment Summit 2026 on Monday at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, Mbilizi outlined a vision that seeks to move Malawi beyond its traditional dependence on raw agricultural commodity exports towards a more diversified, productive and value-added economy.

The Minister emphasised the need to accelerate investment in agro-processing, irrigation, agricultural mechanisation and modern storage infrastructure to unlock the country’s productive potential, create employment opportunities and strengthen its position in regional and international markets.

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Her leadership at the Summit underscored the central role of agriculture in advancing Malawi 2063, the country’s long-term development blueprint, and delivering on the economic transformation agenda of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

From dialogue to tangible investment

In a strong call for accountability and results, Mbilizi stressed that the success of the Summit should not be measured by the quality of discussions alone, but by the concrete investments, strategic partnerships and development projects that emerge from it.

Her message reflected a determination to translate policy ambitions into tangible economic outcomes, while positioning the agricultural sector as an attractive destination for domestic and international capital.

For Malawi, where agriculture remains a cornerstone of livelihoods and export earnings, greater investment in value addition presents an opportunity to increase farmers’ incomes, expand industrial capacity, generate foreign exchange and strengthen economic resilience.

Creating an enabling investment environment

The Summit, held under the theme “Transforming Malawi’s Investment Climate for Sustainable Industrial Growth and Export Competitiveness,” also highlighted ongoing government efforts to improve the business environment.

Minister of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism Simon Itaye reinforced the government’s commitment to attracting investment, acknowledging investor concerns over regulatory predictability, bureaucratic hurdles and the speed of administrative approvals.

He highlighted measures to strengthen the One Stop Service Centre at the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) and operationalise the Special Economic Zones framework.

These initiatives complement broader legislative and policy reforms, including the Investment and Export Promotion Act 2024, the Special Economic Zones Act 2024 and the draft National Investment Policy.

According to a Financial Times briefing note prepared for the Summit, MITC projects foreign direct investment inflows of US$1.2 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, although infrastructure gaps and regulatory uncertainty remain challenges.

Agriculture as a gateway to regional and global markets

Malawi’s membership in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers significant opportunities for agricultural producers and investors seeking access to larger markets.

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By championing agro-industrial development, Mbilizi is placing agriculture at the intersection of food security, industrialisation, job creation and international trade.

Organised by the Financial Times and Philip Morris International, in collaboration with MITC and key government ministries, the Summit brought together policymakers, international investors, diplomatic missions, financial institutions, local producers, exporters and development partners.

The gathering provided a platform for Malawi to articulate its investment priorities and demonstrate its commitment to economic reform.

Under Mbilizi’s leadership, the agricultural sector is being positioned not simply as a source of raw commodities, but as a strategic engine of industrial development and long-term prosperity.

The challenge now will be to convert that vision into investments that deliver measurable benefits for farmers, businesses and the wider Malawian economy.