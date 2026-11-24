The Patriotic Alliance stands accused of operating a 'cadre deployment' system in the national and municipal spheres of government under its control. Daily Maverick unpacks the sprawling web of interconnected individuals, public bodies and commercial ventures comprising the party's alleged political patronage network.

A vast network of interconnected individuals, public bodies and private ventures makes up the alleged "political patronage" or "cadre deployment" scheme the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is accused of operating from the pockets of government under its control.

Since taking over key portfolios in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) in 2023, the PA has come under fire from various critics for allegedly placing PA members and PA-linked individuals on the boards of metropolitan bodies.

Some have accused the PA of leveraging its "patronage networks" to financially benefit the party and individuals linked to its leaders.

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The accusations followed the party to the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), where party leader Gayton McKenzie took over as minister in 2024.

With the matter now formally being probed by the Public Protector (PP), Daily Maverick compiled an exhaustive network map that illustrates the extent of the PA's alleged influence scheme.

Our investigation draws from company records, parliamentary portfolio committee meeting records, annual reports, confidential sources and a leaked "dossier" first revealed by IOL.

The investigation unearthed new links that raise further concerns over an alleged web of interconnected individuals appearing across CoJ entities and DSAC bodies, coupled with those individuals'...