After a Johannesburg metro police officer's cellphone was confiscated earlier this year, it was found that it had been wiped. But investigators managed to retrieve 109 screenshots that place Johannes "Johnny" Mokgatle among a group of alleged contract killers who are also suspected of being part of a cartel, the Big Five.

Screenshots retrieved from a Johannesburg metro police officer's cellphone show his proximity to a group of alleged hitmen who may also be part of a cartel known as the Big Five.

The screenshots were the focus of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 23 November 2026, when Witness C resumed testimony he had started earlier.

Witness C is a member of the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations team, better known as GCI-OPS, and his identity is being withheld for security reasons.

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The GCI-OPS is conducting highly sensitive investigations, including into the Big Five cartel, which has allegedly infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system, politics and private sector.

This is what the Madlanga Commission is investigating.

'Kill him like we know how'

Witness C's testimony focused on Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) senior officer Johannes "Johnny" Mokgatle, who was attached to the dog unit.

According to a previous eNCA report, Mokgatle faced internal charges after his suspension.

He has not yet publicly detailed his version of events.

The Madlanga Commission heard on Monday that Mokgatle had been in contact with a group of alleged contract killers accused of being behind various crimes, including high-profile hits.

Those alleged killers were also suspected...