The Springboks have shuffled the deck for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will make his first Test start at fullback, with Manie Libbok set to start at flyhalf for Sunday's Nations Championship final.

On the face of it, it's an attacking switch for the Boks with both playmakers on the field after two weekends of stodgy play in the back division.

Losses to France (21-19) and Ireland (20-17) in successive weekends weren't enough to stop the Boks from making the inaugural Nations Championship final after they won their first four rounds with bonus points.

But as the season dragged on into the dog days, and the standard of the opposition rose, with France and Ireland each producing their best performances of the season, the Boks retreated further into their shell.

The optimistic attacking play of 2025 and most of 2026 has given way to an increasingly one-dimensional approach.

The Boks tried to bludgeon France and Ireland into submission, and while they have just lost both games on the scoreboard, they have not looked anywhere near as fluid and dangerous as they have been in the past.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has not been at his...