The comparisons with Yalta weren't justified, but the historic Shenzhen meeting is still relevant to South Africa.

US President Donald Trump may have been fantasising about Yalta when he boasted, "We are really making history" at last week's summit with the president of China, Xi Jinping and of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in Shenzhen, China.

The trio would be addressing "issues impacting not just our people but the entire planet", said Trump.

The meeting was certainly historic in the narrow sense that it was the first time the leaders of all three countries met.

But whether their deliberations would affect the entire planet and if so, how, was doubtful.

Ahead of the meeting, commentators were quick to invoke the spectre of Yalta. In February 1945, as World War Two drew to a close, US President Franklin Roosevelt, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill met in the Crimean resort town to draw the boundaries between communist dictatorship and capitalist democracy in post-war Europe - effectively carving up the world between them.

The comparison with Yalta was always going to be "a bit overblown, because the conditions that existed in February 1945 compared to today are completely different", said a South African official who requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the...