Tearful workers recounted the fear and confusion they experienced when they were told the Continental factory in Gqeberha was closing down, while labour union Numsa promises to take their plight to the company's management and negotiate a better outcome.

Two weeks ago, Yolandi Draai met with a human resources officer at the Continental tyre plant in Gqeberha. The topic of retrenchment rumours came up, but after 16 years and an unblemished record at the company, she was assured her job was secure.

But on Monday, with tears running down her face, she recounted how armed security guards walked into the factory to "keep the peace" after everyone on duty was called into a meeting and told the tyre manufacturing plant was closing down.

"I could not believe it. Continental was a safe place for us. Over the years they looked after us; we earned good salaries. And then we get called into a meeting just to be told the factory is closing down. No warnings, no preparations.

"I work there. My son works there. So what now?" asked Draai, her voice cracking.

Draai and about 950 fellow workers received the devastating news on Friday that Continental's tyre manufacturing plant - the last one in Nelson Mandela Bay - was halting production with immediate effect.

As employees were being notified about the closure, the company released a statement that it had started a Section 189A retrenchment process under the Labour...