analysis

This week, I had the honour and privilege of being part of South Africa's presidential AI and technology mission to Silicon Valley in the US. A front-row view of this significant event left me reflecting on the economic contradictions in our country.

South Africa exports minerals that help power the world's most advanced industries, yet we continue to import many of the technologies and finished products made from those resources. We supply the raw materials, while much of the manufacturing, intellectual property and commercial value is created elsewhere.

This arrangement has persisted for decades. It has brought export earnings, but it has also exposed a weakness in our economy. We have considerable natural wealth without enough industrial capacity to turn it into jobs, competitive businesses and higher-value exports. The problem is particularly troubling in a country struggling with unemployment, weak economic growth and declining industrial competitiveness. We cannot continue to rely on extracting and exporting resources and expect fundamentally different economic outcomes.

Considering that this was my second visit to Silicon Valley, these paradoxes in our economy came hurtling back. In 2024, I led a group of University of Johannesburg MBA students on a study trip organised in collaboration with the University of San Francisco. Returning as part of the presidential mission offered a different perspective, this time with South Africa's broader economic and industrial ambitions firmly in mind.

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