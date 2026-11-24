For months, the trial has heard testimony about wigs, padkos, cash payments, home renovations and coded language as the State tried to prove that former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula solicited R4.5m in bribes. Her defence maintains that the case is built on suspicion rather than evidence. Her fate will be decided on 3 December.

In just over a week, former National Assembly Speaker and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will know whether she will be convicted or acquitted of allegedly soliciting R4.5-million in bribes as her corruption and money laundering trial heads for judgment.

The trial, which began in July and heard testimony from 19 witnesses, four of whom were called by the defence, concluded in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, 23 November 2026.

The State insisted it had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, while the defence argued that the allegations were built on suspicion rather than evidence linking Mapisa-Nqakula to the alleged kickbacks.

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Corruption trtrial 'Wig', 'padkos' and renovation money haunt Mapisa-Nqakula's defence case November 17, 2026 Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) prosecutor Emile van der Merwe argued that the State had established the elements of corruption, maintaining that Mapisa-Nqakula deliberately solicited and received millions of rands from Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

"There is a prima facie case. The accused's actions are undoubtedly intentional and clearly unlawful. The accused had the knowledge of a constitutional obligation, and that request for gratification, and the actual receiving of cashable gifts, from a contractor of the defence force, was...