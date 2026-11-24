Eskom's 6GW Green RFQ promises renewable energy, but qualification rules favour global giants and sideline South African developers. Can it change course?

South Africa's own renewable energy developers have spent 15 years building the country's independent power industry. Now they find themselves unable to lead a bid in Eskom's most important renewable energy procurement to date.

On 2 October 2026, Eskom issued a request for qualification (RFQ E3612GXR) to select strategic partners for Eskom Green, its new renewable energy subsidiary. The aim is a five-year panel of partners to co-develop, finance and build up to 6 GW of solar PV, wind and battery storage, with Eskom contributing at least 2 GW of solar PV and 1 GW / 4 GWh of battery storage on its own land and sites. Responses close on 12 January 2027.

The opportunity is significant. But the qualifying rules are drawn so that virtually every indigenous South African developer and IPP fails before its submission is even considered. The grievance this has caused is real, and it sounds very much like what we heard a year ago about the Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) programme.

The eligibility rules

There is no explicit requirement for the size of a responding company. Size is imposed through four pass/fail mandatory criteria, and failing any one criterion means disqualification. As amended by four...