Allegations of customs irregularities, weak enforcement and failed local procurement commitments raise questions about whether South Africa's energy transition is delivering on the promise to create jobs and build local industry.

Former local content compliance official Gerald Nienaber has identified R17-billion worth of foreign renewable energy hardware entering the country over 13 months, from late 2023 into 2024.

There are strong indications that project developers are using customs loopholes to bypass local content rules.

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If so, they would be undermining plans to use the transition to create jobs and build local industry.

The figures, covering three major energy developers, come from Nienaber's analysis of South African Revenue Service (SARS) import data. Nienaber is the founder of ModeTech Services.

The controversy reached the highest levels of government when the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) confirmed in a written parliamentary reply that industry representatives had raised allegations of customs abuse. Local manufacturers met the DTIC and SARS on 7 October 2025 to present evidence that importers were exploiting a "staged consignment" provision to bring foreign components into the country under single, duty-free tariff codes.

SARS undertook to investigate the allegations.

Nienaber alleges that components used in renewable energy projects entered the country duty-free under staged consignment arrangements, while other goods were imported under tariff classifications that did not accurately describe them. He argues that these practices allowed project developers to import...