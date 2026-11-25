Uganda has stepped up efforts to attract international tourists and strengthen commercial ties with Ethiopia by using the Great Ethiopian Run to promote the 2027 Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon.

The Uganda Embassy in Addis Ababa participated in the 26th edition of the Great Ethiopian Run on November 22, 2026, using the event, which attracted more than 60,000 runners, to market the sixth edition of the Rwenzori Marathon scheduled for September 4, 2027, in Kasese District.

The campaign sought to position Uganda as a leading tourism and adventure destination while leveraging sports diplomacy to strengthen business and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

Uganda's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and other continental institutions, Rebecca Amuge Otengo, said the engagement presented an opportunity to deepen relations between the two countries through sport, tourism and cultural exchange.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She invited Ethiopian runners and the international community to participate in the Rwenzori Marathon and explore Uganda's tourism attractions.

"Today, as we celebrate the Great Ethiopian Run, we are looking forward to the Rwenzori Marathon in Uganda. We warmly invite all of you to join us in September 2027, experience Uganda and celebrate the Ethiopian New Year with us," Otengo said.

Amos Wekesa, the team leader of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon, said the event offers participants more than a conventional competitive running experience, combining athletics with mountain adventure, wildlife encounters and conservation tourism.

He highlighted the Rwenzori Mountains, which contain five of Africa's ten highest peaks, some of which retain permanent glaciers and snowfields.

"Our marathon gives participants an opportunity to experience Uganda's remarkable natural heritage, run across the Equator and discover the country's wider adventure tourism attractions," Wekesa said.

The 2027 marathon will start at the Equator in Kikorongo, within Queen Elizabeth National Park, and finish in Kasese.

It will feature four race categories: the 42.2km full marathon, 21.1km half marathon, 10km and 5km races.

Organisers have announced a total prize purse of Shs290 million, with equal prize money for male and female competitors and awards extending to the top eight finishers in the full and half marathons.

Margaret Kafeero, Minister-Counsellor and Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Officer at Uganda's mission in Addis Ababa, credited the marathon organisers, Uganda Tourism Board, Ugandans living in Ethiopia and the Ethiopian running community for supporting the promotional campaign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel East Africa Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said the promotional draw would be conducted electronically, with successful participants notified through the contact details provided during registration.

The initiative forms part of Uganda's broader Economic and Commercial Diplomacy agenda and supports the Ten-Fold Growth Strategy, which seeks to expand the economy from approximately $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040.

The strategy identifies agro-industrialisation, tourism development, mineral-based development and science, technology and innovation as its four anchor sectors.

Tourism is expected to play a significant role in achieving the target. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda received 1,642,215 international tourist arrivals in 2025, generating approximately $1.62 billion in tourism revenue.

The Addis Ababa activation is part of efforts to turn international sporting events into opportunities for tourism promotion, investment, foreign exchange earnings and business partnerships.

Through its diplomatic missions, Government is increasingly using international platforms to connect Uganda's tourism attractions with potential visitors, investors and commercial partners.