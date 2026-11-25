· Says president to inaugurate section one by early December

· Restates directive to ensure free movement of election materials, motorists

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu's commitment to completing the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, insisting that the project will be delivered as planned.

Umahi, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Francis Nwanze, described the highway as a profitable national investment with significant revenue-generating potential.

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He also said the federal government was entitled to carbon credits from the project because of its use of concrete pavement and solar-powered infrastructure, which he said would qualify Nigeria for carbon credit claims.

Speaking during an inspection of bridges along Sections One and Two of the coastal highway, the minister disclosed that Tinubu was expected to inaugurate Section One of the project by early December.

He said, "Nothing will happen to the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which passes through the nine coastal states. The president has directed that the project must be completed as envisaged."

Explaining the economic benefits of the project, Umahi said its design and construction features would create opportunities for Nigeria to earn carbon credits, while also attracting private investment and commercial activities along the route.

He explained, "We are using concrete, and so we are entitled to carbon credits claim. We are also using solar instead of conventional electricity; we are entitled to carbon credits."

He added that the highway would accommodate tourism facilities, factories, CCTV surveillance systems, and other commercial infrastructure, stating that private investors have already indicated interest in arrangements that would enable them to recover their investments.

Umahi described the coastal highway as a profitable national investment, stating that its economic value would extend beyond transportation to tourism, industrialisation, and revenue generation.

The minister clarified that the reconstruction of the East-West Road was an additional commitment by Tinubu and would not affect the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, stressing that the administration is simultaneously executing several major infrastructure projects.

He also cited the ongoing 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry highway as another major undertaking of the federal government.

Umahi restated his order for a three-week nationwide emergency rehabilitation of major federal highways to facilitate the movement of motorists, goods and election materials ahead of the festive season and the January 2027 elections.

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The directive required zonal directors, controllers, resident engineers and contractors to return to construction sites immediately and ensure that failed portions of major roads were restored to motorable conditions.

The intervention, which covers critical highways across the six geopolitical zones, is intended to ease transportation, facilitate the movement of election materials, and support security operations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Umahi warned contractors against allowing motorists to continue suffering on damaged sections of roads while permanent construction work was ongoing, directing that failed portions be excavated and rehabilitated with appropriate materials and asphalt where necessary.

He said, "I feel so sad that a contractor will be on site doing permanent work, yet some sections of the roads remain impassable. This practice must stop."

He directed ministry officials to document the exercise, engage contractors, promptly report challenges, and ensure that the affected roads were restored to acceptable conditions within the three-week deadline.

The minister also urged the officials to demonstrate commitment and sacrifice, insisting that the emergen-cy assignment must be treated with urgency.