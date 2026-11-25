Yenagoa — Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, in partnership with the Bayelsa Government and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), have moved to safeguard the fragile Taylor Creek Forest and promote sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative covers 23 forest-dependent communities across four clans, namely Okordia, Zarama, Biseni, and Tarakiri, spanning Yenagoa and Sagbama Local Government Areas of Bayelsa.

Speaking at the Gbaran stakeholders' engagement, which took place at Ebiis Hotel, Etegwe Yenagoa, Head of Biodiversity and Conservation at Renaissance, Mr. Charles Akhideno, said the event was part of efforts to protect the environment from oil exploration and exploitation activities in Niger Delta.

Akhideno said Renaissance prioritises care for the environment and engages in conservation efforts to restore the environment where it operates.

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He reaffirmed the firm's commitment to sustaining the programme, stressing that the BAP is not just about conservation, but about people, livelihoods, and the shared future of Bayelsa communities.

Also speaking, State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ben Ololo, lauded the oil film for the programme, and called on residents to support efforts to protect forest resources by reporting cases of illegal timber smuggling out of the state.

Ololo stressed that forest protection should be a collective responsibility, noting that authorities cannot effectively monitor forest resources without the cooperation of citizens.

In their remarks, Principal Conservation Officer, NCF, Mr Emmanuel Owan and Administrative Head of Self Help and Rural Development Association, Dr Samuel Dare, said the partnership with Renaissance oil film was motivated by the company's commitment to giving back to communities where it operates, particularly through biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.

On his part, Director of Technical Programmes, NCF, Mr Adedamola Ogunsesan, said the project not only protects biodiversity but also improves local livelihoods of the people.