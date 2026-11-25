Sports philanthropist, Yemi Idowu, has called for a major overhaul of Nigeria's sports development structure, urging the federal government to return grassroots sports administration and resources to state and local governments.

Speaking at the National Grassroots Sports Summit, Idowu argued that Nigeria's sports challenges are rooted more in policy deficiencies than a lack of talent.

According to him, the country possesses an abundance of gifted athletes, but inadequate policies and poor implementation have hindered the growth of sports at the grassroots level.

"Nigerian sports does not have any problem; what we have is a policy problem. If there is anything we will come up with today, it is to develop policies that will make Nigerian sports work," Idowu said.

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He called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to concentrate on managing national teams and organising international competitions, while responsibility for grassroots football development should rest with state governments and local authorities.

Idowu proposed regular Under-17 and other age-grade competitions across Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT, describing them as critical platforms for identifying and nurturing young talent.

He said such competitions would provide clear pathways for athletes to progress from school and community sports programmes to state and national teams.

The sports philanthropist maintained that decentralising grassroots sports administration would strengthen local sports structures, encourage private-sector investment and sponsorship, and expand opportunities for young athletes across the country.

Under the arrangement he proposed, the federal government would play a coordinating role by overseeing and harmonising grassroots sports activities across the states, while allowing local authorities greater control over talent development initiatives.

Idowu also urged policymakers to recognise and support grassroots sports administrators, local government officials and media practitioners who contribute to athlete development despite operating under limited resources.

He commended the Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports, Zulu, for convening the summit and creating a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on practical solutions to challenges facing sports development in Nigeria.

Describing the gathering as the first step in a broader reform process, Idowu stressed the need for accountability and follow-up action on recommendations emerging from the summit.

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"The National Grassroots Sports Summit is the beginning of a process. The most important thing is that hopefully we can now have another event where we can review all the things we agreed on this year to see whether some of them have been implemented," he said.