Monrovia-Senator Augustine Chea has described former First Lady Clar Marie Weah's decision to establish a Liberian restaurant in Ghana as a sound business investment but one that was poorly communicated to the Liberian public.

Chea, in a public statement, said while he understands concerns raised by Liberians over the decision to invest outside the country, he believes Ghana presents a more attractive business opportunity for the former First Lady than Liberia's already competitive restaurant industry.

Mrs. Weah, wife of former President George Manneh Weah, reportedly established the restaurant in Accra, Ghana, to promote Liberian cuisine while creating employment opportunities for Liberian refugees residing in the country.

The investment has generated public debate, with some Liberians questioning why a former First Lady would establish a business in Ghana instead of investing in Liberia, where unemployment and economic hardship remain major concerns.

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However, others have defended her decision, arguing that she is now a private citizen with the right to invest wherever she considers commercially beneficial.

Reacting to the controversy, Chea acknowledged the concerns surrounding the investment, noting that former public officials, including First Ladies, should remain open to public scrutiny because of the positions they previously occupied.

He argued that questioning the investment decision should not automatically be interpreted as political hostility, stressing that public accountability requires citizens to constructively criticize leaders when necessary.

According to Chea, the decision to establish the restaurant in Ghana may have been influenced by the growing popularity of Liberian cuisine among Ghanaians, particularly following years of interaction between the two populations during Liberia's civil conflict, when thousands of Liberians sought refuge in Ghana.

He said the development of an appetite for Liberian food in Ghana presents a commercial opportunity that Mrs. Weah may have identified and decided to explore.

Chea further argued that investing in Ghana could be a more strategic decision than entering Liberia's restaurant industry, where several locally owned businesses are already struggling to remain competitive.

He noted that the Weah family's public recognition and influence could give the restaurant a considerable commercial advantage over existing Liberian-owned establishments if it were established in Liberia.

Rather than entering an already competitive market, Chea suggested that the former First Lady should consider investing in sectors where local entrepreneurs have limited business presence, thereby creating new economic opportunities.

The senator also referenced former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma's business investment in Liberia, noting that Koroma had already established several gas stations in Sierra Leone before expanding his business interests into Liberia.

On concerns about the former First Lady's charitable activities, Chea expressed confidence in her commitment to Liberia, particularly through the City of Hope initiative, which provides free education to underprivileged children.

He said he believes profits from the Ghana restaurant could also help sustain her charitable activities and reduce the financial burden associated with operating the initiative.

Chea described Mrs. Weah as one of Liberia's more impactful former First Ladies, citing her charitable contributions and commitment to the welfare of disadvantaged Liberians.

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While acknowledging that critics have legitimate concerns about the national interest implications of investing abroad, he maintained that the commercial justification for choosing Ghana should not be overlooked.

He concluded that the restaurant's establishment represents a potentially beneficial business venture that could promote Liberian culture, generate employment for Liberians in Ghana and provide financial support for charitable activities.

Chea, however, maintained that although the investment itself may be a good business decision, the public relations surrounding it could have been handled better, particularly given the former First Lady's public profile and the economic expectations Liberians have of their former leaders.