Former Montserrado County District #8 Representative Acarous M. Gray has criticized his successor, Representative Prince Toles, accusing him of failing to adequately represent residents affected by ongoing demolitions and displacement in the district.

Gray, in a statement addressing the demolitions in District #8, alleged that Toles has remained silent while thousands of residents face the destruction of their homes without adequate compensation or relocation arrangements.

He claimed that more than 3,000 residents are affected by the ongoing demolitions carried out by the central government, warning that the exercise could leave many families homeless and force long-term residents to rebuild their lives under difficult circumstances.

According to Gray, some of the affected families have lived in the communities for more than 50 years, while others include elderly residents who may struggle to find alternative accommodation following the demolitions.

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The former lawmaker also expressed concern over the possible demolition of approximately two schools in the district, noting that students are currently attending classes without a clear arrangement for relocation or integration into the public school system.

Gray accused Toles of failing to communicate formally with relevant government authorities or use his legislative position to challenge the demolitions and demand protection for affected residents.

He further alleged that approximately 20 percent of Saye Town was demolished during Toles' leadership without adequate resistance from the district's current representative.

The former lawmaker questioned whether the current leadership had adequately prioritized the interests of constituents, particularly those facing displacement and uncertainty over their future.

In defending his record as a former representative, Gray said his administration consistently opposed demolitions carried out without compensation or proper relocation arrangements.

He claimed that during his 12 years in the Legislature, he used legislative platforms to challenge demolition exercises that threatened residents' homes without adequate protection measures.

Gray maintained that lawmakers have a responsibility to stand with their constituents, particularly when government actions threaten their homes, livelihoods, and access to essential services.

He also questioned the government's decision to proceed with demolition activities without what he described as adequate provisions for road construction and other necessary public infrastructure.

According to him, the absence of proper planning and budgetary provisions could expose affected communities to additional hardship, including poor road conditions and health risks.

Gray warned that the demolitions could have serious social consequences for families who have spent decades building their lives in the affected communities.

He particularly highlighted the situation of elderly residents, including people around 90 years old, who may find it difficult to relocate and establish new homes after losing properties they have occupied for several decades.

The former lawmaker argued that government development activities should be accompanied by clear relocation plans, compensation arrangements, and adequate consideration for vulnerable residents.

He maintained that public officials, especially elected representatives, must ensure that affected citizens are not left without shelter or support during major government infrastructure projects.

Gray's statement also reflects growing political disagreements over the handling of demolitions in Montserrado County and the responsibility of elected representatives to protect their constituents.

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He sharply criticized Toles' legislative performance, accusing him of failing to raise critical national and district-related issues before the Legislature during his three years in office.

The former representative challenged his successor to demonstrate stronger leadership by speaking out on issues affecting residents and engaging relevant government institutions to address their concerns.

However, the allegations and figures presented by Gray, including the claim that more than 3,000 residents are affected, have not been independently verified.

Representative Prince Toles had not provided a response to the allegations in the statement made available for this report.

The ongoing demolition concerns have placed renewed attention on the need for government authorities and local representatives to address questions surrounding compensation, relocation, public infrastructure, and the protection of residents affected by development projects.