The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has strongly urged the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) to approach FM radio regulations with caution, responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to the constitutional freedoms that underpin Liberia's democracy.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day FM Radio Regulations Sensitization Workshop, PUL President Julius Kanubah cautioned that regulatory efforts must never be equated with restrictions on media freedom or create an environment in which broadcasters operate under fear, uncertainty, or suspicion.

Instead, Kanubah emphasized that effective regulation is built on legitimacy, trust, and collaboration rather than solely on sanctions and enforcement measures.

"The media community is not opposed to regulation," he said. "However, there remain legitimate concerns regarding the transparency, consistency, and predictability of licensing and license renewal processes."

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He stressed that meaningful and sustainable regulation of the broadcasting sector requires a collaborative approach involving the LTA, the Ministry of Information, the Press Union of Liberia, and other key stakeholders.

"If the broadcasting sector is to be effectively regulated, the LTA, the Ministry of Information, the Press Union of Liberia, and other stakeholders must work collectively. The LTA must not sideline or ignore the PUL in this process," Kanubah stated.

The PUL President also highlighted the financial challenges many broadcasters continue to face in meeting regulatory requirements, noting that compliance obligations can place significant strain on already constrained media institutions.

He further underscored the importance of due process in the enforcement of FM radio regulations and expressed concern about maintaining an appropriate balance between content regulation and the constitutionally protected right to freedom of expression.

Calling for a renewed regulatory framework, Kanubah argued that the future of broadcasting in Liberia depends on a new compact between regulators and broadcasters.

According to him, such a compact must be grounded in mutual respect, transparency rather than suspicion, dialogue rather than directives, and a shared recognition that independent media and effective regulation are not opposing forces but essential partners in democratic governance and national development.

"The success of the LTA should not be measured by the number of stations it sanctions," he said, "but by the number of stations it supports in becoming compliant, sustainable, professional, and independent."

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Similarly, he noted that the success of broadcasters should not be judged merely by their ability to remain on air, but by their commitment to serving the public responsibly, professionally, and ethically.

Referencing recent remarks by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who described journalists and the media as providers of public service, Kanubah stressed that the ultimate objective of broadcasting regulation is not control, but service.

"Service to citizens. Service to democracy. Service to national development."

He said the collective challenge facing regulators and broadcasters is to build a regulatory system that safeguards the integrity of the airwaves while preserving the freedoms that make those airwaves valuable and meaningful to society.

The two-day FM Radio Regulations Sensitization Workshop, organized by the LTA in partnership with Howe Trainers and Associates, brought together media leaders, station managers, editors, reporters, and broadcasters from Paynesville and surrounding communities to deepen understanding of Liberia's broadcasting regulatory framework and strengthen compliance within the sector.