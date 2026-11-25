National Port Authority (NPA) has earmarked more than US$400 million dollars infrastructure development projects at the ports of Monrovia and Buchanan, Managing Director Sekou Dukuly has disclosed while calling for increased government investment in Liberia's seaport infrastructure.

He however warned that substantial capital investment is critical to expanding port capacity, boosting trade, creating jobs, and accelerating economic growth.

The US$400 million infrastructure development projects investment could significantly improve Liberia's maritime operations and strengthen the country's position in regional commerce, Dukuly said Monday on Truth FM.

The NPA Managing Director disclosed the proposed investments would help modernize port facilities, improve operational efficiency, and position Liberia to take advantage of growing trade opportunities within the West African sub-region.

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He noted that Liberia is increasingly attracting interest from neighboring countries, including Mali and other regional states, seeking access to the country's seaports to facilitate international trade and the movement of goods.

According to Dukuly, the growing regional interest presents an opportunity for Liberia to strengthen its maritime sector and potentially become a major transshipment hub for landlocked countries and other trading partners.

However, he said the country's port infrastructure continues to face longstanding challenges, including congestion, limited operational capacity, inadequate space, and other constraints that affect the efficiency and competitiveness of port operations.

Dukuly said some of these challenges have persisted for approximately 37 years, making substantial investment and infrastructure modernization necessary to improve the ports' ability to accommodate increasing commercial activities.

He stressed that without significant improvements in infrastructure and operational capacity, Liberia could struggle to fully capitalize on the growing demand for regional port access.

The NPA Managing Director maintained that investments in the ports of Monrovia and Buchanan would extend beyond improving port operations, noting that the projects could stimulate economic activities, attract private investors, create employment opportunities, and increase government revenue.

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He said improved port infrastructure would also strengthen Liberia's trade network, support export activities, and make the country more competitive in attracting regional and international shipping and logistics businesses.

Dukuly further emphasized that Liberia has the potential to become a strategic transshipment destination for landlocked countries if the necessary infrastructure improvements are undertaken and port capacity is expanded.

He said the country's geographical position and growing regional interest could create new opportunities for Liberia to benefit from cross-border trade, provided the government prioritizes investment in its maritime infrastructure.

The NPA Managing Director's remarks underscore the growing importance of port modernization as Liberia seeks to expand its participation in regional trade, improve the movement of goods, attract investment, and strengthen its economic prospects.

With more than US$400 million expected to be invested in infrastructure development at the ports of Monrovia and Buchanan, the proposed projects could represent a significant step toward improving Liberia's maritime capacity and advancing its ambition to become a regional trade and transshipment center.