Adriaan Wildschutt, record-holding Olympian and middle- to long-distance runner, delivers a soaring debut memoir.

A Change of Pace follows his inspiring trajectory from a poverty-stricken childhood in a small Western Cape town to the Olympic track and academic success, with personal reflections on the mentors and loved ones who helped him along the way.

Raised in the impoverished, gang-affected community of Ceres in the Western Cape, Adriaan Wildschutt faced an environment where talent alone rarely guaranteed escape. Through an extraordinary work ethic, raw resilience, and the grounding support of his family and mentors, including Zola Budd, he turned running from a childhood escape into a world-class athletic career.

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From local dirt-track races in the Boland to earning an NCAA collegiate scholarship in the US, breaking national records, and competing at the 2024 Olympic Games - all while earning his MBA - Wildschutt's story is far more than a sports biography.

A Change of Pace is an intimate, inspiring account of overcoming generational poverty, navigating the mental pressures of elite global athletics, and refusing to be defined by circumstance. It offers readers an honest behind-the-scenes look at the discipline, doubt, and grit required to build a life on the world stage.

Here is an extract from the book: