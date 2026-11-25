Global carbon markets have built much of the infrastructure needed to finance emission reductions, yet adaptation still depends heavily on shrinking official development assistance (ODA) from public sources. That imbalance was the focus of an African Development Bank (AfDB) event at the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) Pavilion during the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, on 11 November 2026.

The question on the table was whether Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is delivering the finance expected of it. Country representatives, MDBs and private-sector panellists concluded that markets under Articles 6.2 and 6.4 are gaining momentum but have yet to reach the required scale. Article 6.8 non-market approaches, including the Adaptation Benefits Mechanism (ABM), could help close the adaptation finance gap.

Moderating the discussion, Luc Gnacadja, Mayor of Cotonou, Gold Standard Board member, and Co-Chair of the ABM Executive Committee, framed the challenge clearly: the Paris Agreement set climate action on two legs, mitigation and adaptation, yet a decade later, markets largely support only mitigation.

From policy readiness to bankable projects

Dmitry Halubouski, Principal, Climate Strategy and Delivery at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said Article 6 infrastructure and demand were expanding, with more bilateral agreements being established and many countries incorporating carbon-markets cooperation into their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

However, he cautioned that agreements alone did not generate finance, and the priority is to convert policy readiness into bankable transactions.

The EBRD is already combining results-based, non-debt carbon finance with conventional lending. In Tunisia, monetising part of the emission reductions through Japan's Joint Crediting Mechanism safeguarded two renewable-energy projects against rising costs, while the country retained credits for its own targets. MDBs are also moving towards country platforms that aggregate projects, employ digital monitoring, and blend concessional finance with carbon revenues.

Muyi Kazeem and Laurence Ibhafidon of Triple E Systems outlined AfDB-supported efforts to strengthen Article 6 readiness across Africa. Since 2021, the focus has shifted from foundational knowledge to practical projects, including pilots in Ghana and Benin. Developers still face high early-stage costs, and many national authorities lack the capacity to assess proposals. Through the AfDB-Korea partnership, funded by the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund, 17 guidelines and templates are being finalised to guide countries and developers from project origination to credit issuance.

Adaptation projects face a different problem. Gareth Phillips, AfDB Manager for Climate and Environment Finance, said projects delivering resilience, biodiversity and nature benefits often lack the predictable revenues needed to service commercial debt.

The ABM addresses this constraint under Article 6.8. Following approved methodologies, validation and verification, it issues non-tradable Certified Adaptation Benefits (CABs) based on project-specific resilience outputs or outcomes that are highly likely to deliver long-term impact.

CABs have three defining features. First, they are non-fungible and unsuitable for speculation because adaptation benefits reflect local needs. Second, their price is determined by the project's financing gap; issuance stops once that barrier is overcome, applying the same minimum-concessionality principles used by MDBs and climate funds. Third, CABs can crowd in capital through forward-sale contracts that support commercial borrowing or be sold ex post to replenish grants and recycle scarce public finance.

The model rests on contribution rather than compensation. Phillips argued that contributions of US$10 per tonne from a significant share of major emitters could mobilise around US$100 billion annually for adaptation. Companies would also strengthen their supply chains and future markets. By tapping into corporate and private revenues, Article 6.8 could 'democratise ODA' and ease pressure on donor budgets.

Nick Taylor, Adaptation and Resilience Lead at the Global Green Growth Institute, said the ABM's 2019-2025 pilot phase showed strong potential. However, global scaling will require a permanent host institution with a global mandate, seed finance, taxonomies aligned with UNFCCC adaptation indicators, and integration into country platforms that aggregate investment and embed corporate demand.

He said if properly institutionalised, the mechanism could support activities ranging from micro-investments to large programmes.

African countries are already showing how Article 6.8 can operate. Rachel Boti, Technical Secretary of the Carbon Markets Office and Côte d'Ivoire's national Article 6 focal point, stressed the importance of establishing clear institutional and regulatory arrangements early. Côte d'Ivoire has created a unified Carbon Market Office for market and non-market mechanisms, and a procedural manual for developers. Together, they give investors clarity and create revenue opportunities for producers who deliver verified adaptation results.

ABM methodologies are also becoming operational through partners including the Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry. One Ivorian demonstration project, presented by climate specialist Amani Kouassi, offers smallholders agroforestry packages for climate-resilient cocoa plantations that would otherwise be financially unviable.

"Each Certified Adaptation Benefit represents one hectare of resilient cocoa farm. Our project is the first to request registration under the ABM. What we need now are buyers to turn these benefits into financial flows, break farmers' vulnerability and scale up the solution," Kouassi said.

Looking ahead to Addis Ababa

Mecheal Hordofa, representing Ethiopia's incoming Presidency of COP32, backed both carbon markets and non-market adaptation finance. He stressed that Article 6.8 transfers no carbon credits and can directly support NDC implementation, technology transfer and capacity building.

Drawing on Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, Hordofa urged governments and institutions to 'walk the talk', particularly for Least Developed Countries, Small Island Developing States and Africa.

Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire also supported certification of both mitigation and adaptation benefits, provided environmental integrity is maintained and neither type of activity causes maladaptation in the other.

In closing, Sung-Ah Kyun, Associate Director and Head of Policy, Research and Partnerships, Climate Strategy and Delivery at the EBRD, and Luc Gnacadja emphasised that Articles 6.2 and 6.4 are advancing, while Article 6.8 is emerging from relative neglect as a practical engine for adaptation finance. Host-country readiness, credible methodologies, collaboration among MDBs and technical partners, and sufficient buyer demand will all be essential.

Ahead of COP32 in Ethiopia, participants left with a shared message: climate action must stand firmly on both feet. Governments, corporations and financial institutions should bring their wallets to Addis Ababa, ready to invest in carbon credits and Certified Adaptation Benefits, turning policy readiness into real projects and financial flows.