The Parliamentary Caucus on Persons with Disabilities has congratulated Ghana's Black Challenge team following their victory at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

In a press release dated November 23, 2026, and signed by the Chairperson of the Caucus, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, the group described the team's achievement as a historic triumph that has brought pride and honour to Ghana.

The Caucus commended the players for their talent, determination, discipline and resilience, noting that their victory demonstrates that persons with disabilities can excel when given the necessary opportunities and support.

It added that the achievement goes beyond football, serving as an inspiration to Ghanaians, particularly young persons with disabilities, to pursue their dreams without limitations.

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The Caucus recognised the contributions of the technical team, management, supporters and other stakeholders whose efforts helped the team secure the title.

As part of its commitment to promoting the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities, the Caucus called for sustained investment in disability sports, accessible sporting facilities and opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

It further congratulated the team for making Ghana and Africa proud, describing their victory as a powerful demonstration that ability and excellence are not limited by disability.

By: Jacob Aggrey