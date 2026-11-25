The Methodist Church Ghana has called for a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving about 19 female students of the Obuasi Senior High Technical School, demanding accountability for anyone found culpable.

It has also called for the prosecution of persons found responsible and the provision of comprehensive, long term psychological, medical, social and educational support to the affected students and their families.

The call was contained in a statement issued by the Gender, Family and Social Intervention Directorate of the Methodist Church Ghana, which expressed concern over the allegations against the school's Headmaster, Mr Zakaria Abdulai.

Condemning all forms of sexual abuse, exploitation and violence against children and vulnerable persons, the Church stressed that schools must provide safe environments for students to learn and pursue their aspirations without fear of intimidation, abuse or victimisation.

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It expressed sympathy and solidarity with the affected students and their families, prayed for their healing and restoration, and commended those who had found the courage to speak out and seek justice.

According to the Church, the allegations raised broader concerns about the effectiveness of safeguarding mechanisms within the country's educational system, particularly reports that complaints might have been made over an extended period without adequate intervention.

It noted that the matter went beyond the conduct of an individual and required a critical examination of the systems established to protect students from abuse.

Consequently, the Church urged the government to hold accountable officials and institutions whose actions or failure to act might have contributed to the alleged prolonged suffering of the students.

It further advocated stronger child protection systems across educational institutions and effective, confidential reporting mechanisms to enable students to report abuse without fear of victimisation or retaliation.

Emphasising the need for sustained support, the Church called for professional assistance to ensure that the affected students' well being, education and future aspirations were not permanently undermined by the incident.

It also appealed to state institutions, faith based organisations, civil society groups, mental health professionals and community leaders to contribute to the healing and recovery of the students and their families.

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Meanwhile, the Church urged the media and the public to respect the privacy and dignity of the affected students and their families while supporting efforts to secure justice.

Describing the incident as a wake up call for the country, it stressed that the safety and well being of children must remain a national priority and that no schoolchild should be subjected to abuse or exploitation.