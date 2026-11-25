Zambian prosecutors have formally indicted the country's main opposition leader and 12 others on treason charges over an alleged plot to overthrow the government. This comes three months after a contested election which saw incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema secure a second term.

Brian Mundubile, who finished second to President Hakainde Hichilema in the 13 August general election, has been in police custody alongside his running mate for nearly three months, after the two claimed victory in the election.

They were charged with treason alongside 12 other people, according to court documents seen by French news agency AFP.

Prosecutors allege that the group plotted to overthrow the government between April and August 2026, and that Mundubile and a businessman provided funding for military training in Russia as part of the alleged operation.

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Mundubile, a former government minister, has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Magistrate Nthandose Chabala submitted the case to the High Court for trial, although it was not immediately clear when proceedings would begin.

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If convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison.

Rights groups have accused Zambian authorities of political repression in the wake of the August election, which international observer missions said was marred by irregularities.

In a report based on interviews with detainees and their relatives and lawyers published earlier this month, Human Rights Watch said some had implicated Zambia's military in arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances.

There were also claims of assault and torture, including waterboarding, it said.

Brazen crackdown

"The Zambian government needs to end its brazen human rights crackdown," deputy Africa director Ashwanee Budoo-Scholtz said.

The authorities should "allow access to lawyers and provide medical care for those in detention, release everyone arbitrarily detained, and ensure accountability for abuses by security forces", the statement said.

The government has not disclosed how many people are in detention, it added.

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Among those rounded up were opposition-linked election monitors and musicians who performed at an opposition rally.

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The Catholic archbishop of Lusaka - an outspoken supporter of Mundubile - was also arrested on 28 September.

Adding to claims of increasing repression in the copper-rich southern African country, authorities on 11 September cancelled the passports of six government critics while they were out of the country.

Hichilema's first term was also marked by concerns over political freedoms, with opposition parties and civil society groups accusing his government of curbing dissent, allegations the government has rejected.

(with AFP)