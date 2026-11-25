Pape Gueye scores the winning goal in added time as Senegal claims the TotalEnergies AFCON title by defeating the host Morocco 1-0.

Judges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday declared Senegal winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The verdict from the Switzerland-based court ended an 11-month legal tussle which has blighted the reputation of the continent's most prestigious national team tournament.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the Cup of Nations final in Rabat on 18 January 2026.

However, after the game, Moroccan football chiefs asked the tournament organisers to strip Senegal of the title.

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They said Senegal's players had flouted competition rules by walking off the field without the permission of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala.

The disciplinary committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejected that complaint.

But it fined several Senegalese and Moroccan players and coaches for their behaviour during a chaotic 15 minutes in which the final was delayed following Ndala's decision to award Morocco a stoppage-time penalty minutes after disallowing a Senegal goal.

Moroccan federation appeals

The Moroccan federation appealed against the disciplinary committee's decision at the CAF's appeals panel which agreed with the Moroccans.

"It is declared that the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football, through the conduct of its team, infringed Article 82 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations," said a CAF statement in March.

"In application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal team is declared to have forfeited the match, with the result recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football."

The Senegalese football federation appealed against that decision at the CAS which overturned the ruling of the CAF's appeals panel after more than a month of deliberation.

The CAS panel, comprising the sports law expert Gerald Simon as well as law professors Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, said Ndala's decision to let the game resume after the protest meant that the tournament regulations no longer applied.

'Referee had to make a decision'

"The panel acknowledged that the referee had to make a decision in an atmosphere of extreme tension," the CAS said.

Senegal's football bosses say they will appeal to keep 2025 Cup of Nations title

"Ndala did not err in law when he resumed the game," the CAS added.

"By blowing his whistle to restart the match, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met: both teams were back on the pitch and had both expressed their willingness to resume the match."

The Senegalese federation reacted to the court's verdict with posts on social media.

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Accept Manage my choices "Again and Always African Champions," it said.

"There could only be one winner in this final, just as there could only be one winner in this legal process," said CAS general secretary Matthieu Reeb.

"The team's temporary withdrawal from the field was not followed by the abandonment of the match. If the referee had blown the final whistle, he could have done so, and perhaps things would have turned out differently."

Former Nigeria player and coach Samson Siasia hailed the verdict.

"Senegal won fair and square. The referee in charge after speaking to both captains continued and they agreed.

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"At the end of the match Senegal won. This is a dead issue, please let's move on."

After the 2025 Cup of Nations, both teams went on to play at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Senegal were eliminated in the last 32 while Morocco reached the quarter-finals where they lost to France.

Qualifiers for 2027 AFCON

Morocco and Senegal have shone in their qualifying campaigns for the next Cup of Nations in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Morocco have qualified from Group A with four wins from their four games. Senegal, under new head coach Patrick Vieira, have also advanced from Group J.

Twenty-four teams will contest the AFCON finals between 19 June and 17 July, 2027.