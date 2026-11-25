analysis

Despite a court ruling outlawing out-of-season electioneering, political impunity and government inaction threaten the 2027 vote and public safety.

Kenya appears to be in a constant state of electioneering, with campaigns starting as soon as new leaders are sworn in and intensifying as the next election approaches. More than eight months before the 10 August 2027 general election, politicians are mobilising support nationwide, despite a court ruling declaring campaigning before 29 May 2027 unconstitutional.

This culture of constant campaigning has created anxiety among citizens and disrupted daily life. Clashes between supporters of opposing groups continue to cause significant economic losses by interrupting trade and supply chains.

Early campaigns have also led to destruction of property and increased political violence across the country. There have been attacks on businesses such as hotels suspected of hosting rival political camps. This violence has even affected worshippers at religious gatherings where political leaders in attendance were the main targets.

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The Kenya Human Rights Commission recorded 284 incidents of human rights violence across the country between January and July 2026, with the Kenya Police Service identified as the main perpetrator. This has put the spotlight on how police restore public order during demonstrations.

Citing repeated armed attacks since early 2025, human rights groups have sued senior security officials, accusing them of allowing violence targeting political, religious and civic gatherings to continue despite warnings. They also accuse the officials of failing to identify and prosecute the financiers, recruiters and perpetrators of organised political gangs, despite investigative reports documenting these syndicates.

Security agencies, for their part, have repeatedly blamed political leaders for financing violence ahead of the 2027 election. Members of the National Assembly dispute this, instead accusing the police of shielding politicians linked to funding criminal gangs.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in turn blamed the judiciary for releasing suspects on lenient bail terms and favouring politicians arrested over political violence.

Such trading of blame, with little accountability for those behind political violence, has left citizens vulnerable to attacks at political gatherings.

Early campaigns also allow politicians to make repeated statements likely to undermine the electoral process. On 11 September, shortly after launching his gubernatorial bid in Mombasa, United Democratic Alliance Secretary-General Hassan Omar suggested dead voters' fingerprints could be used to cast votes in favour of President William Ruto.

Omar was summoned to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on 21 October over the remarks. The committee later found him in breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct and issued a formal warning.

Such statements, made outside the official campaign period, stir controversy and are likely to cast doubt on the credibility of next year's election.

A June 2025 court ruling declared campaigning outside the official campaign period unconstitutional. It said early campaigns violate the rights to life, freedom from violence, development and free and fair elections. The ruling also directed the Attorney General to draft legislation within 12 months to govern political campaigns outside the official period. That deadline has passed, and the legislation has yet to be drafted.

The Election Offences Act, 2016 and the Electoral Code of Conduct are enforceable only during the official campaign period - in this case 29 May to 7 August 2027 - leaving a legal gap that the court's directive was meant to close.

The absence of legislation and a deep sense of impunity have given the political class a blank cheque to campaign in defiance of the law. Kenyan politics is also lucrative: Members of Parliament earn over US$10 000 per month, along with other hefty benefits. These rewards fuel constant competition for seats, blinding the political class to legal restrictions.

Kenya's political governance structure also rewards loyalty and provides protection, making it easy for the elite to evade sanction. Senior government officials and politicians from across the political divide have repeatedly ignored summonses from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, the body mandated to curb hate speech and promote inter-communal cohesion.

Such disregard for the rule of law by those in power fuels impunity and encourages political violence and early campaigning.

The Attorney General's failure to honour the court ruling to draft legislation within the court's deadline gives the political class leeway to keep the country in a constant state of electioneering. Police inaction against politicians who disrupt public order or make statements that undermine public trust in the electoral process compounds the problem.

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To break this cycle, the Attorney General must close the legal gap by drafting the legislation the court ordered, and political parties must comply with the 2025 ruling that outlawed early campaigns. Parties should also enforce internal disciplinary measures to deter violations of the law.

Most importantly, Kenya needs a referendum on reducing the privileges attached to elected office and the executive. This could attract people motivated to serve in the executive and legislature for the public good, rather than career politicians drawn by the trappings of power.

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Guyo Chepe Turi, Research Officer, East Africa Peace and Security Governance, ISS Nairobi