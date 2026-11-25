Bulawayo — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has chosen to escalate tensions with the United Arab Emirates as he faces multiple crises at home. The UAE says he is trying to drag it into internal power struggles in Mogadishu.

In a televised speech on November 17, 2026, Mohamud accused the UAE of interfering in Somalia's internal affairs, funding political divisions and supporting armed militias.

He also said the UAE had made deals with regional administrations over the ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo without the federal government's consent, according to Addis Standard. The three ports are in Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland, which are all in dispute with Mogadishu.

On November 19, Somalia's cabinet ordered the UAE ambassador to leave within 72 hours and recalled its ambassador from Abu Dhabi.

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The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded the same day. It condemned what it called the Somali government's "escalatory and hostile approach" and said it regretted Mogadishu's attempts to bring its internal power struggles into the relations between the two countries.

The ministry said Somalia's "irresponsible positions" were damaging those relations.

The ministry also said the UAE had closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrawn its diplomats in January 2026, after Somalia cancelled all its agreements with the UAE. The UAE has long denied meddling in Somalia, according to Reuters.

Two days before Mohamud's speech, Mohamed Osman, argued in a blog post hosted by The Times of Israel that the federal government blames Ethiopia, Kenya, or the UAE for Somalia's political turmoil. But the forces paralysing the state today are homegrown: domestic institutional failures, elite power struggles, and federal bargains that were never settled. Outside actors may exploit these divisions, but they did not create the constitutional, judicial, or federal breakdowns at the heart of the crisis.

Somalia Escalates Regional Tensions Amid Deepening Governance Crisis

The dispute with the UAE comes amid a political crisis that began in May 2026, when Mohamud's term was first due to end, according to an analysis Chatham House published on October 16.

Mohamud was elected in May 2022. On March 4, 2026, parliament voted to change the constitution and extend the terms of the president and lawmakers from four years to five, Reuters reported. The vote pushed elections back by a year.

The amendments also let citizens elect members of the lower house directly and give the federal government more power over revenue, elections and intervention in member states, Al Jazeera reported. Parliament still elects the president.

Puntland and Jubaland reject the changes, according to Al Jazeera. So do Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, the former president of South West State, and the Somali Future Council, an opposition coalition that includes former presidents and prime ministers.

On October 15, the electoral commission set parliamentary elections for April 15, 2027, and the presidential election for May 15, 2027. Opposition leaders rejected the timetable as one-sided, Garowe Online reported.

Chatham House said the crisis had led to fierce clashes in Mogadishu and in Baidoa, in South West State. It also said Turkey is seen as backing the federal government, while the UAE has relations with the opposition state administrations.

Federal forces took Baidoa on March 30, and Laftagareen then resigned, according to the Associated Press. On September 28, thousands of fighters loyal to him entered the city, and fighter jets and drones were reported in the fighting, according to Al Jazeera.

A Court Ruling Delivers a Political Blow

On November 5, 2026, the Supreme Court ruled that Mohamud's term had ended on May 15 and Parliament's on April 14. It ordered political leaders to agree on an electoral framework within 30 days and hold elections within 90 days.

The five judges found that the extension from four to five years could not apply to officials already in office. Former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed brought the case.

In a separate decision that day, the court declared invalid Mohamud's dismissal of Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, according to JURIST. Mohamud had removed Ahmed on November 4 and appointed Ibrahim Idle Suleiman in his place.

The government rejected the ruling and swore in the new chief justice, Al Jazeera reported. Six Supreme Court judges, including Ahmed, have since filed a case against the government at the East African Court of Justice, according to the Somali Guardian.

Mounting Corruption Scandals Deepen Government Troubles

Somalia scored 9 out of 100 in Transparency International's 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, published on February 10, 2026. It tied with South Sudan for the lowest score among 182 countries.

The US State Department described corruption as pervasive across all sectors of the Somali government in its 2026 Investment Climate Statement.

On January 7, 2026, the State Department suspended all aid programs that benefit the federal government. It alleged that Somali officials had destroyed a US-funded World Food Programme warehouse and seized 76 metric tonnes of food aid.

Somalia's foreign ministry denied the allegations and said work at Mogadishu's port had not affected humanitarian aid. The United States later said it would resume WFP food distribution while it reviewed its other assistance, the Associated Press reported.

On June 24, 2026, Kenyan immigration officers stopped Second Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji at Nairobi's airport and sent him back to Mogadishu, amid reports that his Kenyan passport had been obtained by fraud, Ismail Abukar wrote in African Arguments.

The same article said Mohamud disclosed in December 2022 that a biometric attendance system had found only 1,500 of more than 5,000 registered civil servants at work.

In November 2025, the Somali Guardian reported that Mohamud had suspended three senior officials at the presidential palace after unauthorised people were included in official delegations travelling abroad.

Mohamud has also been accused of giving government posts to relatives. An opinion article in WardheerNews published on April 16, 2026, said his son-in-law, Adam Roble, was appointed director-general of the Development and Reconstruction Bank on March 7, 2024.

The author, Abdiqani Haji Abdi, also said a daughter of the president was made special adviser on foreign affairs in 2023 and a son was made commander of the Presidential Special Guard. Abdi called the appointments a state capture.

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Questions Mount over Riyadh's Expanding Influence in Somalia

Somalia and Saudi Arabia signed a military cooperation agreement in Riyadh on February 9, 2026. Neither country released details, Al Jazeera reported.

Saudi Arabia is supporting a program to train 5,107 Somali soldiers at two camps in the Galgaduud region, Kenya's The Standard reported, citing the Somali outlet Caasimada.

In July 2026, Eastleigh Voice reported that media and military sources had accused Saudi Arabia of using foreign mercenaries from Romania, Ukraine, South Africa and Colombia as trainers. The outlet said the program would run for nine months and that about 2,000 recruits came from Somalia's northeast.

A Saudi military delegation inspected the camps in late June and early July 2026, according to an analysis by the Horn Review published in August.

Regional outlets have linked the program to claims that Saudi Arabia is supporting recruitment for the war in Sudan, EU Reporter reported on September 15.

The escalating dispute with the UAE may reflect a genuine regional power struggle, but it also offers President Mohamud an opportunity to redirect attention from the mounting crises confronting his government.

It is a distraction from the more urgent task of restoring political legitimacy and addressing the governance failures threatening the Somali state.

IPS UN Bureau Report