Staff from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ebola responders remain trapped in a hospital in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as heavy fighting continues in the vicinity, the UN agency said in an update on Tuesday.

The health workers have been sheltering in a maternity ward since fighting began on Saturday near where the outbreak first emerged in May.

"Conflict as well as torrential rain yesterday meant that we were not able to move them safely. We're hoping to do this as soon as possible, ideally today," WHO Spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told journalists in Geneva.

He upheld that hospitals must be maintained as safe spaces during conflict.

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The development comes as health personnel work to contain spread of Ebola disease caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus species, with more than 11,613 confirmed cases and 5,678 deaths, according to latest WHO figures.

Ituri and Nord Kivu in the volatile eastern DRC remain the most affected provinces.

Rise in violence against women and girls

Meanwhile, Ebola is putting immense pressure on families, and women and girls are bearing much of the burden as fear of the virus limits their movements and puts them at risk of violence and abuse.

That's according to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) which on Tuesday released iniital findings on what is believed to be the first real-time surveillance of violence against women and adolescent girls during an active disease outbreak.

The study is being carried out with SOFEPADI, a veteran Congolese women-led organization, and Washington University in the United States.

Researchers have so far spoken to 1,062 women and adolescent girls across five health zones in Ituri province, the epicentre of the outbreak. They are also hearing from young people via a UNICEF digital platform called U-Report and talking to frontline workers.

"This surveillance is helping us understand where risks are increasing while there's still time to do something about it. And what we're already hearing is concerning, " said Dr. Douglas Noble, UNICEF Global Lead for Public Health Emergencies and Global Incident Manager for Ebola, speaking fresh from a visit to eastern DRC.

Control, physical abuse and sexual violence

Nearly six in 10 women and girls said that violence and abuse had started or increased in their lives since the Ebola outbreak began.

"More than a third described someone taking more control over their lives, followed by emotional and psychological abuse. Others reported physical and sexual violence," he said.

Additionally, seven in 10 respondents live in households that have been through isolation, quarantine or contact tracing. Of them, nearly two in three reported new or increased violence which nine in 10 linked to the stress and fear caused by the outbreak.

Health crisis, new threats

"In Ituri, years of conflict and displacement means women and girls were already living with very high level of violence. Now on top of everything else, this health crisis brings new threats of violence, stigma, fear and difficulty reaching essential services," said Sandrine Lusamba, the SOFEPADI National Coordinator.

The organization runs eight safe spaces across the province where women and girls can talk confidentially, receive psychosocial support and be referred to medical, legal and other services.

She said the number of visits has risen from 1,183 between January and March to 3,584 between July and September - a threefold increase.

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"Some women tells us about the violence they face in their homes. Others describe the insecurity they face when they go out to find food for their families. Others explain that shame, stigma or fear of disease keep them from asking for help," she said.

"Some women limit their own movement for fear of infection. Others are kept at home by their families."

Dr. Noble stressed that isolation, quarantine and contact tracing are absolutely critical to halting the spread of Ebola, « but what these findings are telling us is that families are under enormous pressure because of Ebola, and women and girls are bearing much of the cost. »

He underlined the need to keep services for women and girls open, accessible and funded, and to establish new ones where Ebola is spreading. Moreover, the safety of women and girls must be an integral part of the response.