Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has proposed an initiative to host and facilitate an inclusive Sudanese dialogue involving all military, political, and civilian parties, with the aim of ending the war and reaching a comprehensive national consensus. He says Ethiopia is prepared to use its diplomatic relations and regional influence to help create the conditions for negotiations and a lasting peace in Sudan.

The Sudanese government has accused Ethiopia of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), particularly on the Blue Nile front, and of allowing drones to be launched from its territory. Ethiopia denies the allegations. Addis Ababa, in turn, accuses Sudan of supporting forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which opposes the Ethiopian government.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga on Tuesday, Abiy Ahmed says the initiative is intended to create a conducive environment for serious dialogue, end the war and divisions, and reach a national consensus that would lay the foundations for comprehensive and lasting peace.

He stressed that the initiative was not driven by any particular political agenda and was not intended to secure interests or gains at the expense of any Sudanese party.

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Instead, he says, it reflects a genuine concern for Sudan, its land, and its people, as well as a firm conviction that continuing the war serves no one's interests.

The real winner, he says, should be Sudan and its people.

An impartial approach

Ethiopia says it is prepared to maintain an equal distance from all parties and provide a forum for dialogue based on openness, seriousness, and mutual respect. This would allow Sudanese parties to discuss their differences and reach agreed solutions through their own independent national will.

Abiy Ahmed says he hopes the dialogue will lead to broad political understandings covering an end to the war, the launch of an inclusive national process, and agreement on arrangements for the next phase.

These would include forming a broadly accepted national unity government tasked with restoring state institutions, safeguarding the country's unity and sovereignty, and rebuilding what had been destroyed by the war.

The ultimate goal, he says, should be a just and lasting peace shaped by all Sudanese people.

He stressed that Sudan's future was a matter for Sudanese people alone to decide, and that dialogue among Sudanese parties was the most effective way to end the crisis and establish a new national social contract.

This, he says, should preserve the dignity of Sudanese people, protect the country's unity and diversity, and place national interests above all other considerations.

The objective was not for one side to defeat another, but for Sudan to prevail, state institutions to be restored, bloodshed to end, and the way opened for a future embracing all its citizens.

Appeal for international support

Ethiopia called on the international community, neighbouring and friendly countries, and regional and international organisations to stand alongside the Sudanese people and support their legitimate aspirations for peace.

It urged intensified humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of those affected by the war, including displaced people and refugees, and called for support for all serious initiatives aimed at ending the conflict and resolving the crisis.

It warned against narrow interests and polarisation that could prolong the war.

Ethiopia also confirmed its readiness to use its regional and international relationships and diplomatic resources, working with relevant partners to create favourable conditions for the initiative to succeed.

Abiy says Ethiopia regards peace in Sudan as an integral part of its own security and stability, as well as the future of the wider region.

"Sudan's peace is Ethiopia's peace, its security is Ethiopia's security, and its stability is a cornerstone of stability in the Horn of Africa and the surrounding region," he says.

He expressed hope that all Sudanese parties would respond to the initiative in a spirit of national responsibility and put Sudan's higher interests first.

Interconnected crises

Abiy says the war, destruction, and humanitarian suffering in Sudan deeply affect the Ethiopian people.

He says the situation requires Ethiopia to adopt a responsible position based on the values of brotherhood, solidarity, and a genuine commitment to Sudan's peace, security, unity, and stability.

In his statement, he says relations between Ethiopia and Sudan have been built on strong foundations of good neighbourliness, communication, solidarity, and a shared destiny. They have endured despite the various changes and challenges experienced by the region.

He explained that crises and political developments in the two countries had affected one another because of their geographical proximity, intertwined interests, and human ties.

The consequences of Sudan's crisis, he says, are no longer confined within its borders but have spread to neighbouring countries and the wider region.

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Ethiopia's role in Sudan

Abiy says Ethiopia has followed developments in Sudan with deep concern since the outbreak of the war and has made sustained efforts to end the fighting and create conditions for a political solution.

He says these efforts are based on Ethiopia's historic position in support of Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, and stability, reflecting its belief that Sudan's stability is essential to that of the entire region.

He also referred to Ethiopia's role in bringing together Sudan's civilian and military components in 2019, following the December Revolution. Those efforts led to an agreement between the Transitional Military Council and civilian forces, then represented by the Forces of Freedom and Change.

Abiy says the war, now in its fourth year, has expanded in its devastating impact and produced an unprecedented humanitarian cost, making an active role by neighbouring countries and allies essential.

He concluded that Ethiopia's interest in Sudan was based not only on security considerations and shared interests, but primarily on historic bonds of brotherhood.