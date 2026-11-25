Blue Nile State — The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA Network) has reported the abduction of 28 women and girls fleeing fighting in Damazin and 15 cases of conflict-related sexual violence against girls under the age of 18 in Blue Nile state. In a statement published yesterday, the organisation has warned of escalating violations against women and girls as fighting intensifies, with thousands of families fleeing their homes and facing growing humanitarian risks.

SIHA Network says it has received confirmed reports that 28 women and girls were abducted while attempting to flee Damazin. It also reported 15 cases of conflict-related sexual violence against girls under the age of 18, warning of an escalation in violations against women and girls following renewed fighting in the region.

In a report seen by Radio Dabanga, the organisation said fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias had abducted the women and girls as they attempted to reach safer areas.

The network cited a first-response organisation as saying that one of the abducted women, a recent university graduate, had managed to contact her family and tell them that she was being held alongside other women in a compound in Balgawa, an area under RSF control.

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SIHA Network said testimonies collected by first-response teams indicated a wider pattern of abductions of women and girls fleeing conflict areas. It also expressed concern over reports of conflict-related sexual violence in the state.

Sexual violence

The organisation said it had received information from trusted local partners over the previous three days concerning 15 cases of sexual violence against girls under the age of 18. The alleged perpetrators were armed men wearing RSF uniforms, near the villages of Elias and Armadolu in the Qeisan area.

SIHA Network said renewed fighting had displaced thousands of civilians from different parts of Blue Nile state, exposing particularly vulnerable groups to increasing risks. These include pregnant women, women who have recently given birth, children, older people, and people with disabilities.

According to estimates by local responders cited in the report, more than 7,000 families are currently making their way towards Damazin. Many displaced people have spent days travelling without access to safe drinking water.

The organisation also pointed to a lack of transport as a major obstacle, particularly for women who have recently given birth, mothers travelling with young children, and older people. This has restricted their ability to reach safe areas and access essential services.

Military escalation

Blue Nile state has experienced an escalation in military activity since August 2026, when the RSF and allied forces from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz El Hilu, took control of the town of El Kurmuk.

The forces subsequently advanced northwards and eastwards towards Qeisan locality and the banks of the Blue Nile in the Pakouri area, approximately 75 kilometres south of Damazin.

On 19 November, fighting intensified after an alliance between the RSF and the El Hilu faction of the SPLM-N announced that it had taken control of the headquarters of Bao locality.

According to local sources, clashes continued in the areas of Taqa, Dering, and Fadamia, as well as Towns 11 and 12 in Qeisan locality, resulting in the displacement of thousands of civilians.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Blue Nile state was hosting approximately 443,494 internally displaced people by the end of October 2026.

The report also cited testimonies from displaced people from Bao who said that some children and older people had been left behind following drone attacks on their villages. The attacks caused widespread confusion, and people lost contact with relatives during the fighting.

International organisations withdraw from the region

SIHA Network said local volunteers and women's rights activists in Damazin were using their own vehicles to transport families to shelters and organising community kitchens to provide food for newly arrived displaced people.

However, the withdrawal of several international organisations from the region had increased the burden on local responders, who were struggling to provide drinking water, food, and shelter, as well as meet the healthcare and protection needs of women and girls.

The network quoted its regional director, Hala El Karib, as saying that, as Sudan's war entered its fourth year, civilians continued to face violence and violations amid a conflict fuelled, in her words, by greed, impunity, and a flagrant disregard for humanity.

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SIHA Network called on the United Nations, international non-governmental organisations, and local civil society organisations to secure safe routes for displaced people to reach secure areas and essential services. It also urged immediate measures to protect women, girls, and children from conflict-related sexual violence.

The organisation called for urgent support for local groups working on the ground, including the provision of food, water, and healthcare services. It also urged the establishment of private and confidential spaces to support survivors of sexual violence and the provision of reproductive health kits (RH Kit 3) at these facilities.

It further stressed the need to prepare health and community facilities in neighbouring states, including Sennar, to receive displaced people arriving from Blue Nile.

Finally, SIHA Network called for immediate intervention to halt hostilities that threaten civilian lives and increase the risks of violations and displacement across the region.