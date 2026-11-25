Mershing — A delegation representing eight UN agencies and international humanitarian organisations has visited Mershing locality in South Darfur to assess living conditions and the needs of local communities following what local authorities describe as one of the worst agricultural seasons in the area's history. Farmers and pastoralists are among those most affected by the deteriorating situation.

The delegation comprises the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and five international organisations: ZOA, World Vision, Mercy Corps, LM International, and NIDDO.

Mershing locality executive director Oqba Abdelhamid told Radio Dabanga that the visit was intended to assess the humanitarian conditions facing residents, particularly farmers and pastoralists, following the deterioration of the agricultural season.

He said the delegation had held direct meetings with residents in Manawashi to hear their complaints and observations and identify their actual needs.

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The programme also includes field visits to assess essential social services, including water, healthcare, and education, and to hear from different sections of the local community ahead of determining the humanitarian interventions required.

Abdelhamid said the visit would continue to the town of Mershing on Tuesday before extending to El Malam locality.

He expressed hope that these efforts would help ease residents' suffering and improve the humanitarian response to their needs.