Khartoum — International and United Nations condemnation has continued following drone attacks attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Khartoum and Omdurman on Sunday. The attacks struck residential areas and the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), killing at least four civilians in Omdurman and damaging a UN building while staff were inside.

Ambassadors from several countries and the head of the European Union delegation to Sudan have expressed solidarity with UN humanitarian workers following the attacks, stressing in a joint statement that they must not be targeted.

The statement said: "Any attack on civilian neighbourhoods and facilities is unacceptable."

Germany's ambassador to Sudan, Philipp Wendland, also expressed solidarity with civilians and UN staff in Khartoum who had experienced a new wave of RSF attacks. He said air defence personnel had prevented further damage.

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UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric condemned the attacks during his daily press briefing on Monday, saying: "We condemn all attacks targeting civilians."

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said drone strikes had hit residential buildings in Omdurman and the Jebel Awliya area of the Sudanese capital, killing four civilians and injuring others.

A UN building was also damaged during the strikes while staff were inside, although none of the personnel was injured, according to OCHA.

In a related development, OCHA reported multiple drone strikes in the El Mazad neighbourhood of Nyala, South Darfur, last Thursday, near the offices of humanitarian organisations.

Denise Brown, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, called for humanitarian workers and their facilities to be protected. She warned that continued drone attacks were taking a heavy toll on civilians.

Rising cost of the local food basket

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that insecurity continued to force civilians to flee their homes in Kordofan. More than 6,400 people were displaced from the Abu Qalb area of Abu Zabad locality in West Kordofan on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, food insecurity is worsening across Sudan amid sharp price increases and below-average rainfall. In October, the cost of the local food basket monitored by the World Food Programme (WFP) rose by 24 per cent compared with September.

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OCHA renewed its appeal to donors to increase funding to enable the delivery of life-saving assistance and meet growing humanitarian needs. The humanitarian appeal, which requires USD 2.86 billion, has received only 51 per cent of the funding required.