South Kordofan — Sixty-two sheep and goats have died after drinking water from a gold-processing pond at the Mridan mine in Talodi, South Kordofan. The incident has raised concerns over the use of toxic chemicals in gold mining and the safety of water sources serving local communities. The Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO Centre) has criticised the authorities for failing to take adequate action after being notified.

The HUDO Centre says the livestock belonged to Ismail Hussein Hamed, who filed a formal complaint with the Talodi police and the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company after the incident on 7 November. The organisation said both authorities had been notified but had taken no decisive action.

According to the HUDO Centre, the animals died after drinking water from a pond used in gold extraction at the Mridan gold mine in Talodi. It said chemicals had been used without regard for environmental regulations or safety measures.

Background

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According to the mine committee, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company suspended the activities of the pond operator in September 2026 because he had failed to comply with regulations governing mining operations. The company also imposed a fine of SDG 150 million, equivalent to USD 15,000.

The pond operator subsequently handed the site over to the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company. However, the company left the pond open without treating its water or implementing the necessary environmental safety measures at the mining site.

The HUDO Centre said the indiscriminate use of toxic chemicals in gold-mining operations had continued for a long time in South Kordofan, also known as the Nuba Mountains.

It recalled that cattle and goats had also died in Talodi in 2025 after drinking contaminated water near gold mines. In January 2025, five cattle and 15 goats died after drinking polluted water.

The centre said that, in both cases, the pond operators had reached financial settlements with the affected livestock owners. However, the authorities, including the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, security agencies, and local administration, had not intervened.

Concerns over water contamination

The HUDO Centre quoted activists in the Talodi area as expressing fears that water in nearby reservoirs could be contaminated by toxic substances from gold mines. They warned that this could pose a threat to residents, as the reservoirs are a major source of water for the town of Talodi.

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The Mridan mine, also known as the Bashair mine, is located in Talodi locality, approximately 30 kilometres south-east of the town.

It is one of the mines where cyanide, mercury, and thiourea are used in mixing facilities and open ponds to extract gold, despite restrictions on the use of these substances unless specific safety and environmental requirements are met to reduce the associated risks.

The HUDO Centre expressed serious concern about the safety of residents and livestock, as well as environmental protection in gold-mining areas of South Kordofan.

Calls for action

The organisation called on the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company to take immediate action to rehabilitate the Mridan mine site and remove the contaminated ponds. It also held the company fully responsible for ensuring environmental safety after taking possession of the site.

It urged the local authorities in Talodi to investigate the deaths of the 62 sheep and goats, publish the findings, and compensate the affected livestock owners.

The HUDO Centre also called on the governor of South Kordofan, also known as the Nuba Mountains, to enforce the law and regulate the use of cyanide, mercury, and thiourea at all mining sites across the state in accordance with legal and environmental requirements.

It further urged the health authorities in Talodi locality to carry out urgent tests on all water sources in the area to establish whether they contain toxic substances and make the results public.