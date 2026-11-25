Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva met with Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, on the sidelines of the fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation to advance immunisation and ensure equitable access to vaccines.

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The talks also covered ways to sustain progress in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria, as well as support Rwanda's health sector priorities and efforts to build a more resilient health system.

The discussions come amid growing efforts across Africa to strengthen domestic health financing, expand local production of medical supplies and reduce reliance on external assistance.

These issues are central to CPHIA 2026, which runs from November 23 to 27 under the theme, "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience."

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Rwanda's cooperation with both organisations builds on existing partnerships supporting efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

Gavi's partnership with Rwanda

Gavi supports low- and middle-income countries to expand access to vaccines and strengthen immunisation programmes.

Its partnership with Rwanda has supported the introduction of new vaccines, including the measles-rubella vaccine, which Rwanda became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to introduce nationwide with Gavi support in 2013.

The partnership has also supported Rwanda's vaccination infrastructure and the use of technology to deliver medical supplies, including through the expansion of drone deliveries to include vaccines.

In April this year, Gavi CEO Dr Nishtar visited Rwanda for a high-level meeting with representatives of partner countries, during which she highlighted the country's potential to serve as a regional hub for pandemic preparedness and response.

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Global Fund partnership

The Global Fund is an international financing partnership that supports programmes to fight HIV, TB and malaria, as well as efforts to strengthen health systems.

Rwanda is both a recipient of Global Fund support and a contributor to the partnership. According to the organisation, Rwanda has contributed US$6.75 million to the Global Fund to date. In 2022, the country pledged US$3.25 million towards the fund's Seventh Replenishment, a 30% increase from its previous contribution.

The replenishment is intended to finance programmes addressing the three diseases and support stronger, more sustainable health systems.