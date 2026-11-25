Hospital says it could not transfer critically ill woman to district hospital because its ambulances had no fuel

A severe fuel shortage at Mponela Rural Hospital in Dowa has reportedly cost the lives of a woman and her baby.

The hospital was unable to transfer the mother to Dowa District Hospital because its two working ambulances had no fuel.

The woman had been referred from Dzoole Health Centre. After she gave birth, the baby was stillborn, and her condition deteriorated. Medical staff recommended an emergency referral to Dowa District Hospital, but the transfer could not go ahead.

Staff tried to stabilise her, but she died, and so did her baby.

Mponela Rural Hospital In-Charge Owen Chipewa confirmed the incident and acknowledged the impact that fuel shortages are having on emergency care.

Health rights activist George Jobe described the situation as worrying and urged government to prioritise fuel supplies for hospitals.