The Human Rights Foundation, a New York-based advocacy organisation, has criticised the Malawian government's decision to deregister the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), the country's most prominent civil society platform, arguing that the move threatens civic freedoms and raises questions about the government's tolerance of dissent.

The criticism comes after Malawi's NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) announced on Nov. 4 that it had deregistered HRDC alongside 35 other organisations, citing regulatory noncompliance.

The decision effectively bars the groups from receiving foreign funding, a critical source of support for many civil society organisations.

But the timing of the measure has drawn scrutiny.

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HRDC, a coalition of more than 200 organisations and individuals, had recently called for nationwide demonstrations demanding the resignation of Energy Minister Jean Mathanga over persistent electricity blackouts and fuel shortages, crises that have fuelled public frustration across the country.

In a statement, the Human Rights Foundation said it was alarmed by the deregistration and echoed concerns raised by Malawian civil society groups regarding the legal basis and proportionality of the sanction.

The organisation argued that the move appeared to fit a broader pattern of legal and judicial pressure directed at government critics and political opponents.

Seven civil society organisations publicly challenged the decision days after it was announced, questioning whether authorities had observed procedural safeguards, including the right to a fair hearing.

The groups described the sanction as excessive and warned that it could undermine civic participation in a country that has long been regarded as one of Southern Africa's more open democracies.

HRDC subsequently sought relief through the courts. However, on Nov. 17, a High Court judge in Lilongwe upheld NGORA's decision, allowing the deregistration to stand. The coalition has said it intends to appeal.

For supporters of the coalition, the case has become a test of the independence of civic institutions and the space available for public criticism of government policies.

HRDC played a central role in the mass demonstrations that followed Malawi's disputed 2019 presidential election, protests that ultimately contributed to a court-ordered rerun and a landmark transfer of power.

The latest dispute also comes against the backdrop of other legal cases involving prominent activists associated with the coalition.

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Authorities have recently sought arrest warrants against former HRDC leaders Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and McDonald Sembereka in connection with a criminal case linked to the 2020 pro-democracy protests, although the matter had previously been considered closed.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Namiwa, another prominent activist and HRDC member, is facing treason charges stemming from criticism of government officials, a case that rights groups have characterised as politically motivated.

The Human Rights Foundation has called for further judicial review of HRDC's deregistration and urged Malawian authorities to reverse the decision.

It warned that the measure risks creating a chilling effect on civil society organisations and activists who seek to hold public officials accountable.

For many observers, the outcome of HRDC's appeal may serve as an important indicator of how Malawi balances regulatory oversight with constitutional protections for freedom of association and political expression.

As economic pressures mount and public dissatisfaction over fuel and energy shortages persists, the space available for civic activism is likely to remain under close scrutiny.