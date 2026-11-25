The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has accused authorities of using propaganda and media manipulation to win over political "paymasters," warning that such tactics have a short lifespan and erode public trust.

In a sharply worded statement adopted by its Board of Trustees, the committee said no regime in Malawi had survived by investing in biased communication, and argued that transparency and accountability are essential to democratic governance.

To make its case, PAC cited remarks by President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM), who has described leaders as "temporary custodians of the people's trust" and public office as "not a privilege for self-enrichment but a solemn duty to serve with humility and accountability."

The committee said those principles should guide the handling of matters of national importance, especially the health of the Head of State.

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The statement goes further than a call for openness about the President's wellbeing.

It expressed concern that some were seeking political advantage from speculation about his health, linking this to political differences involving the First Vice-President.

PAC argued that withholding information only feeds uncertainty and public anxiety, and that the public is better served by candour than by silence.

"Tell us the truth now rather than later. Malawians are suffering," the statement said.

The committee also lamented what it called Malawi's "timid character" in confronting governance problems.

Without greater openness and accountability, it warned, the country risks embarrassment within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The statement was signed by PAC Chairperson Msgr. Dr Patrick Thawale and Publicity Secretary Bishop Gilford Emmanuel Matonga.

PAC, an interfaith body whose board includes the Malawi Conference of the Catholic Bishops, the Malawi Council of Churches and several Muslim associations, has repeatedly called for transparency, constitutionalism and accountability, particularly during periods of political uncertainty.