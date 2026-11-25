Addis Abeba — A conflict long rooted in contested territorial claims, fragile political agreements, and competing regional administrations is once again threatening communities along the Afar-Somali border, where renewed armed clashes, restrictions on grazing and access to water, and mounting displacement are deepening an already protracted crisis.

Interviews conducted by Addis Standard with residents and displaced people in Sitti Zone, Somali Region, suggest the latest escalation, largely unreported by the media, is not an isolated flare-up but the latest manifestation of a conflict that has remained unresolved for years.

Drought and shrinking access to pasture and water have intensified tensions, while residents say the militarization of contested areas and the breakdown of customary conflict-resolution mechanisms have made disputes increasingly deadly.

The latest fighting, reported in November in areas including Arga'ato, Haruka and Abida, has reportedly inflicted civilian casualties on both sides. In an interview with DW Amharic, Ahmed Sheku, who said he was present during fighting in Arga'ato, described the confrontation as "unusually severe", alleging the arrival of a force equipped with mortars, ZU-23 weapons and other heavy armaments. He said Afar communities had suffered casualties and that fighting was continuing.

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The accounts gathered by Addis Standard point to a wider pattern of conflict and displacement extending across contested localities including Undafo/Undhufo; Gadamaytu/Garba Issa and surrounding areas. Residents describe a conflict in which the boundaries separating regional administrations have increasingly become barriers to pastoral movement, even as communities depend on the same land and water resources for survival.

For pastoralists, access to grazing land is not simply an economic question. It is fundamental to survival. One interviewee from the Somali side, speaking from Dire Dawa, said the latest escalation had been building for two to three months amid a lack of rainfall. Communities attempting to move livestock toward familiar grazing areas were increasingly encountering restrictions imposed by armed forces and militias, he said.

"The cattle know where grass and water are," the interviewee said, describing how pastoralists who attempted to reach traditional grazing areas were blocked. He alleged that "federal forces and Afar militia had restricted access" and that "cattle theft and killings were occurring on both sides".

The interviewee argued that drought had aggravated an underlying political conflict, turning disputes over resources into increasingly militarized confrontations. "That's when the problem was created," he said, pointing to the growing politicization of land ownership and territorial claims.

He recalled that disputes between Afar and Issa communities were historically managed through negotiations involving elders, but said those mechanisms had increasingly been sidelined. "There are always problems. There is always conflict. But if there was a conflict, the elders would sit down and resolve it. Now, however, it has been politicized. This is the problem."

A conflict that never fully ended

The renewed conflict is unfolding against a backdrop of unresolved territorial disputes that have repeatedly drawn regional administrations, federal institutions and security forces into confrontations particularly between 2019 and 2022.

In 2014, an agreement reached under the administration of former Somali Regional State president Abdi Muhamud Omer, widely known as Abdi Iley, transferred three kebeles - Gadamaytu/Garba Issa, Undafo/Undhufo and Adaytu/Adayti - to Afar Region.

In May 2019, the Somali regional cabinet under newly installed president Mustafe M. Omer unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, arguing that the transfer was unconstitutional, lacked the consent of affected communities and had been secured through coercion and bad faith. The decision reopened questions of territorial ownership and administration that remain central to the conflict.

Conflict followed. In December 2020, the two regional administrations exchanged accusations after reports of deadly attacks, including claims that Somali regional special forces members had been killed by Afar forces. The Somali regional government accused its counterpart of targeting civilians, while Afar officials described the attacks as terrorism perpetrated by organized Issa groups. The recurring conflicts had brought untold suffering on civilians including death and displacement as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The conflict prompted attempts by the federal government to mediate the two side's leadership. In April 2021, regional presidents Awol Arba and Mustafe Omer met in a high-level consultation chaired by then federal peace minister Muferihat Kamil and had reached an amicable agreement to resolve the disputes immediately.

But subsequent tensions, including disputes over electoral boundaries and polling stations, underscored how little the underlying territorial questions had been settled.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia intervened in 2021 after competing claims over polling locations, cancelling 30 polling stations across eight disputed kebeles. The decision itself triggered objections from both regional administrations, reinforcing how territorial disputes have repeatedly spilled into electoral and administrative processes.

Displacement without a durable solution

The human consequences are becoming increasingly difficult to separate from the political dispute. Residents interviewed by Addis Standard described communities displaced years ago who remain unable to return, alongside renewed threats of displacement as fighting intensifies.

One displaced resident from Gerba Issa, now living in Qeref, said his family had been uprooted around 2020 and remained in displacement. They described a population whose livelihoods depend almost entirely on livestock, with cattle and goats representing both their wealth and their means of survival.

They alleged that in the ongoing conflict armed groups had taken livestock, killed civilians, including children tending animals, and destroyed property. They could not provide a verified casualty figure but said people had been killed and injured in areas including Duñur and Undufo.

"The only wealth they have is goats and their cattle," they said, describing the losses facing displaced families.

The resident said communities displaced along the corridor connecting Ethiopia and Djibouti had remained in camps for years, with some unable to return since 2019. Displaced people had received little or no humanitarian assistance and were now facing renewed threats of displacement as fighting spread.

More than 400 people displaced from their homes were reportedly still facing difficult conditions in camps around Undufo and nearby localities, according to another interview conducted on Nov. 23. The figure could not be independently verified, and the scale of the latest displacement remains unclear.

The accounts describe a particularly precarious situation in which displacement has become cyclical: communities uprooted by previous clashes remain unable to return safely, while renewed armed confrontations threaten to push them farther from their homes, grazing lands and livelihoods.

Drought is intensifying a political crisis

The latest escalation is also unfolding amid worsening environmental pressure. In an area where pastoral communities depend on seasonal mobility to sustain their livestock, the absence of rainfall is narrowing available grazing options and intensifying competition over access to land and water.

But residents interviewed by Addis Standard argue that drought alone cannot explain the violence. The crisis, they say, has become increasingly defined by the politicization of grazing routes, territorial claims and the presence of armed actors restricting movement across areas historically used by pastoral communities.

One interviewee described the conflict as stretching across roughly "100 kilometers" of contested territory, with sporadic killings and livestock theft occurring over weeks and months. They said elders who once negotiated access and settled disputes have increasingly been "replaced by political and military actors", making localized confrontations harder to contain.

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Addis Standard couldn't independently verify the allegations of federal involvement and regional force mobilization raised by interviewees. However, the accounts point to a growing perception among affected communities that local disputes are no longer being managed through traditional arrangements and that political and security actors are exacerbating, rather than resolving, tensions.

A fragile peace repeatedly undermined

The Afar-Somali border conflict has long demonstrated how unresolved administrative disputes can become entangled with identity, political representation, resource competition and security arrangements.

In August 2025, the Afar People's Party (APP) strongly condemned a decision by the Somali Regional Council to establish 14 new woredas (districts) and four new zones, alleging that the move violated Afar's territorial integrity and threatened the fragile peace between the two regions. The same decision also heightened tensions between the Somali and Oromia regions, particularly around Moyale, where longstanding territorial and administrative disputes have gradually escalated into intense armed conflict over the past month, leaving an unknown number of people dead and displacing nearly 700,000, according to reported estimates.

Repeated agreements and mediation efforts in both instances have failed to produce a durable settlement, leaving communities exposed to recurrent conflict and displacement.

Furthermore, as drought reduces the availability of pasture and water, communities are increasingly forced to navigate contested territory under the watch of armed actors. Displaced families remain in camps without clear prospects of return, while new confrontations threaten to deepen the humanitarian toll.

The conflict risks becoming further entrenched if grazing access, territorial administration, civilian protection and the return of displaced communities remain unresolved, one of the interviewees warned.

As of publication, neither the Afar nor Somali regional governments, nor the federal government, had publicly commented on the ongoing conflict. Addis Standard's attempts to obtain comments from the relevant authorities were unsuccessful.